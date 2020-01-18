Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 18.
To succeed, S'pore needs high-quality public servants to work with first-class political leaders: PM Lee
PM Lee also stressed that the public service must be "fundamentally aligned" with the elected government.
AHTC will comply with order restricting powers of MPs Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang; accuses Govt of making U-turn
It has decided to comply because ignoring the order would land the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's secretary or chairman in jail, and the town council wants to focus its energies on running the estates.
ST to mark 175th birthday with product revamp, events, treats for readers
New print and digital offerings; prizes such as trips abroad and movie tickets are up for grabs.
Malaysia's highway operator Plus Expressways to cut toll rates by 18%, including at Tuas Second Link
Tolls on these highways won't be hiked for the next 38 years as part of a deal with the government to extend the concession period for the operating companies, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Widow left with $99 after life savings of $55,000 wiped out in Viber scam; police investigating
In a post this week, Facebook user Labina Fariah outlined how her mother, who is a widow, was duped by the scammer.
US to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at 3 airports
Three confirmed cases have now been reported outside China even as health authorities around the world sought to assure the public that the overall risk of infection remained low.
Fair hiring framework good step but could be further refined
But debarring firms from renewing work passes is "an indiscriminate punishment" which hurts the affected foreign workers more than employers, said Associate Professor Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
Wrong body cremated: Harmony Funeral Care hopes to settle 'regretful matter' amicably
The company has received legal letters from the relatives of the late Kee Kin Tiong demanding public apologies and compensation.
Getting into the minds of the men who hate women
Theories abound on why some men hate and fear women: from the psychoanalytic to the political. In the end, though, any attempt to shift attitudes has to start with the personal, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.
Sprucing up your home for CNY? Here's how you can rejoice, reuse and recycles
There is no better time than this year to reduce waste and place a premium on thrift after the turmoil and uncertainty of last year.