Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17, 2024

Consistent, coherent govt policy key for successful transition to low-carbon economy: WEF panel
Companies also should be willing to pay a “green premium” for more environmentally friendly technology, said panellists at the discussion, which included Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng.
Great Budget Meal Hunt officially launched to allow public to crowdsource cheap meals
The BudgetMealGoWhere website allows users to search for the nearest coffee-shop budget meal options. Drinks priced at $1.20 and below are also listed.
Trump takes higher ground after big Iowa caucus win
Trump’s nod to liberals and conservatives in his victory speech may be calculated to knock out rival Nikki Haley, notes Bhagyashree Garekar.
US attacks Houthi anti-ship missiles in new strikes, vessel hit in Red Sea
The White House said the additional strikes took out ballistic missiles the Houthis were ready to launch.
Mind the costs of investment screening
S’pore is joining a club of countries with laws to screen investments on national security grounds. Vikram Khanna explains why it needs to exercise those powers sparingly.
Elderly victim avoids losing $1.5m to investment scam after police, bank intervene
The 71-year-old had made payments to different bank accounts after a foreign acquaintance promised him “quick returns”.
All aglow: Bringing the Light to Night Festival to S’pore’s civic district
Teams of personnel including lighting technicians and artists are working on more than 60 works of art and programmes at various locations.
Why are we still rushing to hospitals when it’s not an emergency?
Misconceptions about A&E departments and the need for quick solutions are driving people to hospitals when they could easily see a GP, says the writer.
Play your way to better health with games the doctor ordered
Health institutions in Singapore are turning to games and rewards to spread the word about illness and disease, and also to nudge people to pick up healthier habits.
Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore’s oldest Olympian, dies at 95
Even in his 90s, the former national hockey player’s love and passion for sport and the Olympics never diminished.