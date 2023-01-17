Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17

JB-S'pore RTS Link on track to be operational by end-2026

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir noted the good progress in the project during Dr Balakrishnan’s visit to Malaysia.

Govt will take steps against workplace discrimination: DPM Wong

It will encourage more employers to promote inclusive workplaces and fairer employment practices, he said.

More energy, manufacturing and logistics firms among fastest growing in S'pore

Singapore Exchange-listed Rex International, a multinational oil company, topped the charts in terms of absolute growth.

Alleged nickel trading scammer Ng Yu Zhi declared bankrupt

He is facing 105 criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) nickel trading scam.

CES 2023: S'pore firm offers social media platform for kids where parents retain control

The myFirst Social Circle app requires parents or guardians to approve contacts before the child can make any interaction.

An oil boss will lead UN climate talks. Will he really push the green agenda?

Climate change editor David Fogarty looks at why the appointment of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as the president of COP 28 has caused controversy.

China building world’s biggest offshore wind farm as renewable energy growth gains momentum

The wind power project will generate some 11 times more power than the current largest floating wind farm in Norway.

Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum explained

Who is attending and what's on the agenda? Here’s what to expect at the World Economic Forum, which returns this week to Davos in the Swiss Alps.

Man sexually abused ex-girlfriend’s kids, who kept silent for more than a decade

The sister testified that she did tell anyone as she did not think her mother would believe her or do anything about it.

Dreamy resorts in North Bali that soothe the soul

This is why you should skip touristy places like Canggu and Ubud, which are likely to get even more congested with more holidaymakers returning this year.

