Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Updated
Published
37 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 17.

Singapore universities may add places if Covid-19 disruptions bite

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing talks about the need to think differently about higher education.

They will consider doing this even if the cohort participation rate for Singaporeans again goes beyond the planned 40 per cent. 

Life in S'pore will never go back to the way it was before Covid-19, say experts

This view was shared by 28% of respondents in an online survey of 1,000 people. 

Singaporeans polled expect current virus curbs to last till end of year

56% felt the curbs were just right, while another three in 10 felt they were too relaxed. 

Djokovic leaves Australia for Dubai after losing court appeal

The Serbian player boarded an Emirates flight bound from Melbourne to Dubai just hours after the ruling.

Australia, New Zealand step up efforts to aid tsunami-hit Tonga

Initial reports suggested no mass casualties in Tonga.

S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months

His recent infection was mild, unlike his previous one in May. This time, his symptoms subsided after four days.

Growing interest in electric vehicles: What's next for Singapore?

What will EV adoption be like in the future, and what potential humps can trip up the journey to owning such vehicles?

Omicron outbreak to delay goods for Chinese New Year and drive inflation

Hopes are dimming the delays that slowed production of everything from cars to gaming consoles in 2021 might abate this year.

How to talk to your kid about sex? Ex-actress Jacelyn Tay and experts on the dos and don'ts

Having an honest and open talk about sex does not encourage children to try it, say experts.

Who let the tigers out - The making of the Chinese New Year light-up

Go behind the scenes of the annual iconic Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown, as well as the upcoming River Hongbao, which will be held for the second time at Gardens by the Bay.

