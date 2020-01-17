Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 17.
Wuhan virus claims second victim in China
The Wuhan health authorities reported that a 69-year-old man who was first taken ill on Dec 31 had died.
Changi Airport's Terminal 2 to get extensive makeover with more space, nature-inspired design
More automated kiosks to boost capacity and upgraded baggage systems part of expansion works.
Trump's impeachment trial under way as new Ukraine revelations emerge
Ahead of the historic proceedings, the Government Accountability Office said that the White House had violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.
More showers expected in second half of January
On some days, the daily maximum temperature could reach around 34 deg C, while temperatures could dip to 23 deg C on some nights, the weatherman said.
Singapore Pools to call or e-mail punters affected by glitches in Toto Quick Pick system
Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days.
What exactly does China get out of phase one trade deal with the US?
On the surface, the freshly inked US-China trade deal may look like China has conceded a lot - what with its hefty commitment to purchase billions of dollars worth of American products and enforceable pledges to play fair.
Judge revokes alleged Peeping Tom's permission to return to UK for studies; retains gag order on his identity
He said the text messages produced by the prosecution of a conversation between the student and a friend indicated that the former was contemplating remaining overseas.
Celebrities' reputation at stake in endorsements, say experts
Celebrity mum Kate Pang once dropped a deal involving a food product because there were concerns about its ingredients.
Generation Grit: Beating a nightmarish past to fulfil her childhood dream
Dr Mumtaz Mohamed Yusoff's childhood was marked by poverty and the fear of being hounded by loan sharks.
The Life List: Stylish ways to sport a rat this Chinese New Year
Rats, what should I wear? Retailers have tried to find whimsical ways to market the Year of the Rat.