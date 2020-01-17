Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 17.

Wuhan virus claims second victim in China



People outside the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre in Hubei province, China, on Jan 12, 2020. A 69-year-old man has died from a mystery virus that left dozens of people ill in Wuhan. PHOTO: AFP



The Wuhan health authorities reported that a 69-year-old man who was first taken ill on Dec 31 had died.

Changi Airport's Terminal 2 to get extensive makeover with more space, nature-inspired design



Artist's impression of the departure transit hall: Dining in a Garden. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



More automated kiosks to boost capacity and upgraded baggage systems part of expansion works.

Trump's impeachment trial under way as new Ukraine revelations emerge



(Left to right) Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Roy Blunt, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Sen. Pat Leahy arrive to the Senate chamber for impeachment proceedings in Washington on Jan 16, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Ahead of the historic proceedings, the Government Accountability Office said that the White House had violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

More showers expected in second half of January



Singapore can expect more showers in the next fortnight compared with the first two weeks of the month, with thundery showers mostly in the afternoon on eight to 10 days.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



On some days, the daily maximum temperature could reach around 34 deg C, while temperatures could dip to 23 deg C on some nights, the weatherman said.

Singapore Pools to call or e-mail punters affected by glitches in Toto Quick Pick system



Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Singapore Pools said it has started contacting affected customers and will continue doing so over the next few days.

What exactly does China get out of phase one trade deal with the US?



The two rivals reached a truce yesterday in their 18-month-long trade war that has rocked financial markets and put a dent in the global economy. PHOTO: AFP



On the surface, the freshly inked US-China trade deal may look like China has conceded a lot - what with its hefty commitment to purchase billions of dollars worth of American products and enforceable pledges to play fair.

Judge revokes alleged Peeping Tom's permission to return to UK for studies; retains gag order on his identity



The man now faces a total of 19 counts of insulting a woman's modesty by filming them using the toilet, showering and changing at various locations, and one count of possession of obscene films. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



He said the text messages produced by the prosecution of a conversation between the student and a friend indicated that the former was contemplating remaining overseas.

Celebrities' reputation at stake in endorsements, say experts



Celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang, both of whom endorse products, with their children Aden and Avery. Ms Pang says she considers how the products she endorses fit in with her own branding, going as far as to turn down endorsement offers for slimming products. PHOTO: GROUPE MULLER ARTISTE



Celebrity mum Kate Pang once dropped a deal involving a food product because there were concerns about its ingredients.

Generation Grit: Beating a nightmarish past to fulfil her childhood dream



Dr Mumtaz Mohamed Yusoff with a mock patient at Changi General Hospital. As a child, she threw herself into studying to escape the turmoil at home. Now a doctor at Tampines Polyclinic, she says her struggles have helped her develop more empathy for her patients. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Dr Mumtaz Mohamed Yusoff's childhood was marked by poverty and the fear of being hounded by loan sharks.

The Life List: Stylish ways to sport a rat this Chinese New Year



Innisfree Pore Blur Powder (left) and SK-II Pitera Essence Limited Edition. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF INNISFREE, COURTESY OF SK-II



Rats, what should I wear? Retailers have tried to find whimsical ways to market the Year of the Rat.

