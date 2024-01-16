Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2024

Updated
Published
40 min ago

New private home sales in December fall to lowest level since January 2009

About 40 new private residential projects are lined up for 2024, but only about half may launch.

$32b to $38b in construction contracts expected to be awarded in 2024: BCA

Private sector demand is expected to contribute between $14 billion and $17 billion in 2024, National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Green financing on the rise in S’pore as firms spend more on sustainable projects

A framework launched in December makes it clearer what projects and activities can be classified as green.

PM Lee reaffirms close ties with Brunei during meeting with Sultan Bolkiah

PM Lee was in Brunei to attend the royal wedding between Prince Abdul Mateen, Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah.

Cats, dogs, ‘little grass’ and a driving video: How DPP, TPP enjoyed an edge in Taiwan’s polls

When it comes to creative expression during the election, Taiwan’s maturing democracy is the clear winner, says Ho Ai Li.

Maybank becomes first foreign bank to offer fixed deposits for CPF funds

Maybank is promising 2.9% a year for a minimum placement of $20,000 for 12 months.

New ST video series We Try First tests out popular ideas on how to boost one’s career, finances

You can access and watch these videos by signing up for HeadSTart, a weekly e-mail newsletter sent out every Tuesday.

US merchant vessel struck by Houthi militants as shippers told to avoid Red Sea

The Gibraltar Eagle, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck at about 4pm local time in the Gulf of Aden.

Passenger in India detained after slapping pilot over 13-hour flight delay

The plane, slated to fly from Delhi to Goa, faced a 13-hour delay due to dense fog.

The West may have to reckon with Putin as President till 2036

The Russian leader is neither down nor out as he heads into another election in March, says Jonathan Eyal.

