Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

3 mRNA vaccine shots enough to keep healthy people well-protected, even for new Covid-19 variants

 

What is important now that Covid-19 is endemic is that people do not get severely ill or die from the disease, said an expert.

ECs growing in appeal as resale units generate windfall profits

Between 2007 and Jan 1 this year, more than 450 ECs yielded $500,000 in resale profit, according to an OrangeTee analysis.

Singapore banks to remain resilient even as lending slows and credit quality looks set to weaken

Market watchers are confident that banks can reprice deposit rates lower if necessary.

Rock falls and slope damage on Sentosa to be assessed

Studies will look at weather-related damage in Tanjong Rimau and ponding in Fort Siloso.

In Taiwan’s survival game plan, rum and chips are part of the toolkit

Taiwan has put into play a multi-pronged strategy. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee looks at the risks involved.

Cost of textbooks for primary, secondary students rise by up to 7% as price freeze ends

The prices of titles not on a list of government-approved books are also seeing a surge, with some rising up to 21 per cent.

‘It was traumatising’: Malaysian man forced into online scamming in Laos, Myanmar

He was offered a job as a money changer, but forced to conduct scams by a human trafficking syndicate.

Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in the tourist town of Pokhara.

Welfare groups fear more pet rabbits will be abandoned after festive season

SPCA has observed a rise in alleged abandonment cases over the years, especially for small mammals such as rabbits and hamsters.

Local artist Yip Yew Chong completes 60m-long painting of S’pore scenes after 18 months

The final scene Mr Yip painted on Sunday was a pair of lion dancers and a martial artist practising on the rooftop of a clan association building in New Bridge Road.

