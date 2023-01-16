Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
3 mRNA vaccine shots enough to keep healthy people well-protected, even for new Covid-19 variants
What is important now that Covid-19 is endemic is that people do not get severely ill or die from the disease, said an expert.
ECs growing in appeal as resale units generate windfall profits
Between 2007 and Jan 1 this year, more than 450 ECs yielded $500,000 in resale profit, according to an OrangeTee analysis.
Singapore banks to remain resilient even as lending slows and credit quality looks set to weaken
Market watchers are confident that banks can reprice deposit rates lower if necessary.
Rock falls and slope damage on Sentosa to be assessed
Studies will look at weather-related damage in Tanjong Rimau and ponding in Fort Siloso.
In Taiwan’s survival game plan, rum and chips are part of the toolkit
Taiwan has put into play a multi-pronged strategy. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee looks at the risks involved.
Cost of textbooks for primary, secondary students rise by up to 7% as price freeze ends
The prices of titles not on a list of government-approved books are also seeing a surge, with some rising up to 21 per cent.
‘It was traumatising’: Malaysian man forced into online scamming in Laos, Myanmar
He was offered a job as a money changer, but forced to conduct scams by a human trafficking syndicate.
Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Welfare groups fear more pet rabbits will be abandoned after festive season
SPCA has observed a rise in alleged abandonment cases over the years, especially for small mammals such as rabbits and hamsters.
Local artist Yip Yew Chong completes 60m-long painting of S’pore scenes after 18 months
The final scene Mr Yip painted on Sunday was a pair of lion dancers and a martial artist practising on the rooftop of a clan association building in New Bridge Road.