Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Updated
Published
42 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 16.

More drivers wanted as taxi and private-hire ridership rebounds

LTA figures showed average daily trips increasing by nearly 30,000 trips to 563,000 in November. 

Over 100,000 kids aged 5 to 11 received first vaccine dose

The next phase will start tomorrow, with children progressively receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

FBI deployed to hostage situation at synagogue in Texas

Police have surrounded Congregation Beth Israel and have evacuated nearby residents.

Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery

Police "categorically reject" claims made by Mr Yeo that investigations were "politically motivated". 

Woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in New York's Times Square

It was unclear whether she was targeted because she was Asian.

'Do not ignore this letter': Anti-scam mailer designed to capture attention, say police

Anti-scam awareness initiative leads some recipients to wonder if it might be fake.

Is it time to phase out SMS OTPs to stem scam scourge?

Going back to physical tokens and using biometric solutions are among the possible alternatives. 

If you have plans to sell your home, don't splurge on renovation

You would have to give a discount to the buyer as there are extra costs to reinstate rooms you have knocked down, for example.

He's just an Average Joe who wants to inspire others to build a better world

Tan Chin Hock wants to inspire Singaporeans to not give up on family members, and help the underprivileged. That's why he works tirelessly to promote filial piety and uses his photography skills to provide workshops to the poor and marginalised.

Tan Chin Hock promotes filial piety, donates blood regularly and uses his photography skills to uplift underprivileged communities.

When elites party and others can't

The privileged should not abuse what they have, but instead set the tone for others, says Li Xueying.

