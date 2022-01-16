Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 16.
More drivers wanted as taxi and private-hire ridership rebounds
LTA figures showed average daily trips increasing by nearly 30,000 trips to 563,000 in November.
Over 100,000 kids aged 5 to 11 received first vaccine dose
The next phase will start tomorrow, with children progressively receiving their second dose of the vaccine.
FBI deployed to hostage situation at synagogue in Texas
Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery
Police "categorically reject" claims made by Mr Yeo that investigations were "politically motivated".
Woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in New York's Times Square
'Do not ignore this letter': Anti-scam mailer designed to capture attention, say police
Is it time to phase out SMS OTPs to stem scam scourge?
Going back to physical tokens and using biometric solutions are among the possible alternatives.
If you have plans to sell your home, don't splurge on renovation
You would have to give a discount to the buyer as there are extra costs to reinstate rooms you have knocked down, for example.
He's just an Average Joe who wants to inspire others to build a better world
Tan Chin Hock promotes filial piety, donates blood regularly and uses his photography skills to uplift underprivileged communities.
When elites party and others can't
The privileged should not abuse what they have, but instead set the tone for others, says Li Xueying.
