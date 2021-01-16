Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 16.

Covid-19 deaths top 2 million amid global lockdowns and fresh outbreaks

It took 9 months to hit a million deaths globally, but just over 3 months to reach the next million.

57-year-old Singaporean housewife is sole Covid-19 community case

The patient was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test for a trip to Vietnam.

WhatsApp delays data-sharing change after backlash sees users flock to rivals

It has cancelled its Feb 8 deadline for accepting the tweak to its terms of service.

Trump's fraught legacy in Asia

Did America's influence wax or wane under his watch?

Singapore Resets: How to build back better after Covid-19

What will a post-pandemic Singapore look like?

25 police dogs test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infectious para-vet in K9 unit

Three police officers who were in close contact with the officer have also been quarantined.

Fewer Singapore businesses wound up last year in spite of pandemic

The shutters came down on 43,335 business entities last year, notably fewer than the 47,504 in 2019.

Will Anwar Ibrahim finally get his break?

Foiled multiple times in his bid to be Malaysia's prime minister, he faces formidable odds despite Muhyiddin's troubles.

Singapore to set up designated drone-flying areas

The Transport Ministry accepted an advisory panel's recommendation to provide such spaces.

Dry and warm weather ahead after two weeks of heavy rain

Temperatures could rise to 34 deg C on a few days with little to no rain.

