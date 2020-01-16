Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 16.
US and China sign Phase One of trade deal
The agreement is intended to ease some US economic sanctions on China while Beijing would step up purchases of American farm products and other goods.
What's in the US-China Phase One trade deal?
Here's a look at the key elements of the agreement released by the office of the US Trade Representative.
Singapore Pools' online Toto Quick Pick option hit by 2 software glitches; '49' left out of numbers generated
The errors affected only punters who placed their bets online, said the MHA.
More students choosing poly route over JC
Figures from the MOE show that in recent years, slightly more than half of the secondary school-leaving-age cohort enrolled in polytechnics.
Singapore faces dengue threat from emergence of little-seen strain
Last week, 345 people were diagnosed with dengue - a 50 per cent rise over the number of infections seen in mid-December.
Samy's Curry to stay, some furniture shops to leave as part of Dempsey rejuvenation plans
RedDot BrewHouse, Long Beach Seafood and Morsels - located in Blocks 25 and 25A - will also be offered longer leases of up to nine years, the SLA said.
More clarity needed on polyclinic referrals and accessing subsidised care
A miscommunication during a hospital visit landed a 72-year-old patient with a bill shock. The case highlights the need for clearer guidelines when it comes to access to subsidised care, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Russian president Vladimir Putin unveils shake-up that could extend his influence as Cabinet quits
Putin nominated Mikhail Mishustin, head of the tax service, to be the next prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his Cabinet resigned.
2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather ahead
Last year was the Earth's second-hottest since records began, the World Meteorological Organisation said.
Visitors can add wishes for Singapore's future to virtual 'tree' at Gardens by the Bay
The AR exhibit is part of a new art showcase that caps the year-long bicentennial commemoration.