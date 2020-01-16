Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 16.

US and China sign Phase One of trade deal



Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump display the signed trade agreement between the US and China. PHOTO: AFP



The agreement is intended to ease some US economic sanctions on China while Beijing would step up purchases of American farm products and other goods.

What's in the US-China Phase One trade deal?



The currency agreement contains pledges by China to refrain from competitive currency devaluations and to not target its exchange rate for a trade advantage. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Here's a look at the key elements of the agreement released by the office of the US Trade Representative.

Singapore Pools' online Toto Quick Pick option hit by 2 software glitches; '49' left out of numbers generated



Disclosing this in a statement on Jan 15, Singapore Pools said there were 14 Toto draws that included "49" as a winning number while its system was glitched. PHOTO: ST FILE



The errors affected only punters who placed their bets online, said the MHA.

More students choosing poly route over JC



Students at Nanyang Polytechnic, one of the five polys here. Those keen on the poly route say the diploma pathway has become more attractive in recent years as it prepares them for careers in emerging industries. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Figures from the MOE show that in recent years, slightly more than half of the secondary school-leaving-age cohort enrolled in polytechnics.

Singapore faces dengue threat from emergence of little-seen strain



In this picture taken on March 19, 2014, a National Environment Agency officer shows how Aedes mosquitoes caught in the top part of the Gravitrap, where an adhesive layer is, are removed. PHOTO: ST FILE



Last week, 345 people were diagnosed with dengue - a 50 per cent rise over the number of infections seen in mid-December.

Samy's Curry to stay, some furniture shops to leave as part of Dempsey rejuvenation plans



Samy's Curry and several other establishments will be offered longer leases of up to nine years. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



RedDot BrewHouse, Long Beach Seafood and Morsels - located in Blocks 25 and 25A - will also be offered longer leases of up to nine years, the SLA said.

More clarity needed on polyclinic referrals and accessing subsidised care



Madam Song Yuen Han, 72, with her husband, Mr Edwin Lee, 73. She had a polyclinic referral but was charged private rates at the National University Hospital due to a miscommunication. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



A miscommunication during a hospital visit landed a 72-year-old patient with a bill shock. The case highlights the need for clearer guidelines when it comes to access to subsidised care, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Russian president Vladimir Putin unveils shake-up that could extend his influence as Cabinet quits



Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on Jan 15, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Putin nominated Mikhail Mishustin, head of the tax service, to be the next prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his Cabinet resigned.

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather ahead



A July 2019 photo shows a boy playing in a fountain to cool off as temperatures approach 38 deg C in Kansas City, in the US. PHOTO: AP



Last year was the Earth's second-hottest since records began, the World Meteorological Organisation said.

Visitors can add wishes for Singapore's future to virtual 'tree' at Gardens by the Bay



Viewed through an app made by teamLab, the exhibit, titled Message Pillar - The Singapore Bicentennial becomes a virtual "tree" with an augmented reality canopy of swirling messages. PHOTO: TEAMLAB.ART



The AR exhibit is part of a new art showcase that caps the year-long bicentennial commemoration.

