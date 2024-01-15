Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Face reality’, Taiwan tells China, even as island enters new era after election
Backed by young voters, Taiwan People's Party is now possibly a pivotal third force in the island's politics.
China sees US as unlikely ally to temper Taiwan independence moves after DPP wins elections
Beijing will have to deepen reliance on Washington to strike the balance in the Taiwan Strait, say analysts.
Number of property agents in Singapore continues to rise amid slower private home sales
Against a backdrop of slower growth, top agencies saw substantial shifts in their senior management team.
You won’t get TB just by eating at ABC Brickworks Market: Ong Ye Kung
TB is spread after days to weeks of close and prolonged exposure, said Mr Ong, who visited the market on Jan 14.
Can Singapore get another not-for-profit hospital to help keep private sector costs down?
The upcoming consultation will be useful for looking at alternatives and for players to raise concerns, says Salma Khalik.
Gold continues to glitter into 2024: How investors can ride the wave
The yellow metal remains above US$2,000 an ounce after hitting an all-time high of US$2,078.40 on Dec 28.
Couple agreed 50% of flat’s value to be split upon divorce, but judge says it should be 100%
The judge said that the couple’s flat is considered their matrimonial home, and hence their matrimonial asset.
Why polytechnics continue to draw in over 20,000 students a year
Polytechnics are in tune with the students and employers of today, says Sandra Davie.
Malaysia’s ‘pothole vigilante’ takes matters into his own hands
Fed up over the municipal council's inaction, he hired workers to patch potholes on a road in Taman Sentosa, Johor.
The global threat posed by Houthi attacks on shipping
Eventually, it’s consumers who will have to pay the price for the maritime menace in the Red Sea, says Vikram Khanna.