Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Budget 2023: Hopes and expectations
What are some possible items that could be included and what are observers and others expecting?
China’s Covid-19 death toll at 60,000 in a month, says health authority
No increased stroke risk from bivalent Covid-19 vaccine: MOH
The safety profile of the bivalent mRNA vaccines is similar to that of the monovalent versions, the ministry said.
Man orders gaming headset for Christmas, gets Santa hat instead in e-commerce scam
Does having co-CEOs work? Sennheiser brothers at family-owned audio giant show it can
Daniel Sennheiser and his brother Andreas, the co-CEOs of Sennheiser, have come up with ways to minimise disputes.
Biden, Kishida vow deeper security cooperation as China looms large
Both leaders stressed the threat that an increasingly assertive Beijing posed to the international order and regional stability.
1 dead, seven injured in accident between car and bus in Yishun
A video of the accident appeared to show a car running a red light and crashing into a bus at high speed.
Chinese New Year ‘market rates’ and giving hongbao after you marry: Time to update traditions?
How about giving red packets when you start working or surrendering the practice when you retire?
Cleaning companies see surge in demand for services ahead of Chinese New Year
Some firms are fully booked or have limited slots despite price hikes and festive surcharge.