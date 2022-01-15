Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 15.

Will cooling measures lead to a property chill in Singapore?

ST examines how the situation could unfold and the factors that are at play.

Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Everyone can make a difference

Daunted by the prospect of living a greener, lower-carbon lifestyle? Here are 22 simple changes to our daily lives that can help make a difference.

Simple changes to daily life can make a difference and add up to a lot of reduction in emissions.

Recycling bins to be given to each household to raise domestic recycling rate

Contamination remains the greatest contributor to Singapore’s low domestic recycling rate.

4 big questions as S'pore prepares for the next pandemic: Ong Ye Kung

Issues to consider include the speed at which a disease spreads and how the healthcare system copes with those who are very sick.

832 new Covid-19 Omicron cases in S'pore; infection growth rate falls to 1.38

543 were local cases and 289 were imported, the Ministry of Health said.

Businessman falsely accused of being Bentley driver involved in school scuffle files police report

Those responsible for false claims may be looking at criminal charges, said one lawyer.

Sporting Life: Stars must vaccinate and lead - Djokovic didn't and it's costing him

The case had the stench of entitlement, of officials who accommodate box-office stars and of champions who are out of tune, says Rohit Brijnath.

US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

Russia denied the account and said the US statements were unfounded.

Brain drain of younger lawyers a worrying trend as S'pore grows legal sector

The exodus risks undermining moves to grow the legal sector and boost Singapore's competitiveness, says Toh Yong Chuan.

Singaporeans enrolled in universities in Australia worry about impact of Omicron surge

A surge in infections saw New South Wales, where Sydney is located, surpass half a million cases.

