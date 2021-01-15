Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 15.

Para-veterinarian at Police K-9 Unit is sole Covid-19 community case in Singapore

The Singaporean man developed a fever on Monday and visited a GP clinic.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2021 expected to be more targeted as Government dials down financial support

Overall spending will be reined in after extensive support measures were rolled out last year.

READ MORE HERE

9 new Nominated MPs and the issues they plan to raise in Parliament

The new NMPs speak to ST on the issues they plan to raise in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Inside Trump's final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president

"Everybody feels like they're doing the best job they can to hold it all together until Biden takes over," said a Trump adviser.

READ MORE HERE

Washington goes on lockdown as security threats mount ahead of Biden inauguration

More than 20,000 armed National Guard troops are being mobilised.

READ MORE HERE

Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

He dismissed speculation that his daughter will succeed him in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Safety lapses found at Underwater World after diver killed by stingray in 2016

Chan Kum Weng and his colleagues were trying to catch a leopard ray when it suddenly attacked him.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's fourth telco TPG targets heavy data users with $18 for 80GB SIM-only plan

It is currently the most value-for-money of its kind in the market.

READ MORE HERE

How a team at A*Star played a big role in global fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Expertise Singapore provided enabled the rapid sharing of genomes of the virus.

READ MORE HERE

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

India is WhatsApp's biggest market with 400 million users.

READ MORE HERE