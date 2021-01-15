Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 15.
Para-veterinarian at Police K-9 Unit is sole Covid-19 community case in Singapore
The Singaporean man developed a fever on Monday and visited a GP clinic.
Budget 2021 expected to be more targeted as Government dials down financial support
Overall spending will be reined in after extensive support measures were rolled out last year.
9 new Nominated MPs and the issues they plan to raise in Parliament
The new NMPs speak to ST on the issues they plan to raise in Parliament.
Inside Trump's final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president
"Everybody feels like they're doing the best job they can to hold it all together until Biden takes over," said a Trump adviser.
Washington goes on lockdown as security threats mount ahead of Biden inauguration
More than 20,000 armed National Guard troops are being mobilised.
Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman
He dismissed speculation that his daughter will succeed him in 2022.
Safety lapses found at Underwater World after diver killed by stingray in 2016
Chan Kum Weng and his colleagues were trying to catch a leopard ray when it suddenly attacked him.
Singapore's fourth telco TPG targets heavy data users with $18 for 80GB SIM-only plan
It is currently the most value-for-money of its kind in the market.
How a team at A*Star played a big role in global fight against Covid-19 pandemic
Expertise Singapore provided enabled the rapid sharing of genomes of the virus.
WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy
India is WhatsApp's biggest market with 400 million users.