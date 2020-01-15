Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 15.
Stiffer penalties for unfair hiring a strong deterrent, say experts
"With these changes, there is a strong and broader message for greater equity in hiring between local and foreign workers," AP Lawrence Loh of NUS Business School said.
Wuhan virus has limited human-to-human transmission but could spread wider: WHO
Preliminary lab tests cited by Chinese state media show that the virus could be from a new type of coronavirus.
1984 Singapore murder suspect hid in Australia for over 30 years
Tham Kwok Wah, now aged 76, used a fake identity to get an Australian passport and pension benefits of some A$104,000 (S$97,000).
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Mark Cheng's kidnapping was allegedly masterminded by his travelling companion, fellow Singaporean Kim Lee Yao Wei.
Port workers won't lose jobs as PSA goes for automation
Workers will be reskilled and reassigned to other roles in the company, said its chief executive for South-east Asia Ong Kim Pong.
US lifts currency manipulator label on China ahead of signing trade pact
The move is a sign of easing tensions between the economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.
Fastest-growing firms here propelled by tech, innovation
Tech firms and businesses that invest in new digital tools have come up tops among Singapore's fastest-growing companies, according to a study by global research company Statista and The Straits Times.
Top India court confirms 4 men to hang for 2012 bus rape and murder
India's Supreme Court dismissed pleas for a review of the death sentence, leaving an appeal to the President as the men's only possible recourse.
Progress Singapore Party member draws ire with remarks on proposed opposition alliance
Mr Alex Tan, who is personal assistant to PSP leader Tan Cheng Bock, clarified later that he made the remarks in his personal capacity.
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
The prosecution said it was alerted to text messages last Friday between the 22-year-old Singaporean and a "trusted friend", in which the former discussed his plans to abscond and seek asylum in another country.