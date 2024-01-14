Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14, 2024

Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te calls for dialogue with China to ‘replace confrontation’

Addressing supporters following his declaration of victory, Mr Lai pledged to maintain the “cross-strait status quo”.

No honeymoon period for new Taiwan President with a divided government

With the DPP losing control of the legislature, Mr Lai Ching-te will have a tough time trying to pass policies or set the agenda.

Singapore not involved in military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen: Mindef

The ministry also clarified the Republic’s contribution towards Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Unwed elderly couple fought over $1.5m in joint account after break-up

The money was the leftover from the sale of their $4 million house which they bought and lived in as a couple.

Married at 23, mother of four by 31, Yvon Bock went on to build thriving baby bottle brand Hegen

The founder and CEO of Hegen said the ups and downs in her personal and professional lives have made her stronger.

Staring death in the face, S’pore hospice patients pass on memories through legacy videos

When the patients are not sharing stories from their past, they could be talking about funeral arrangements or giving advice to their loved ones or fellow patients.

Singapore’s transport safety watchdog gets broader scope to look into incidents

Under the Act, the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau has had its scope of maritime investigations expanded as well.

Smart assistants need a dumbing down

Throwing AI into vending-machine tasks is not just overkill – it makes the experience worse for the end user, says the writer.

The vanishing practice of eating with your hands and the loss of family mealtimes

The dining table continues to face assault by life and, more specifically, work, says the writer.

AI takes shape: 10 ways it is used in tech at CES 2024

There is AI for almost everything, from a bot to play with dogs to smart grills that cook the perfect steak.

