Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14

S’pore ports handled second-highest number of containers in 2022
A total of 37.3 million 20-foot equivalent units of containers passed through Singapore ports in 2022.
East Coast Rd blaze: Pit cover at hydrant was stuck, firefighters used water from fire engine, says SCDF
Attempts to dislodge it were unsuccessful and firefighters used a hydrant which was about 100m from the affected units.
First Covid-19 ART kit developed and made in S’pore approved for sale
Called TEP@RT, the highly sensitive ART kit would allow even a low viral load to be detected.
Retired reporter scammed out of $3 million, forced to sell properties to pay loan sharks
A man who claimed to be an Interpol officer in China told her she was being investigated for masterminding a money laundering scheme.
South Korea's haenyeo divers: Young women breathe life into a dying trade
There were 3,447 haenyeo living in Jeju as at 2021 – down from 23,810 in 1965. Chang May Choon finds out more about the challenges they face.
From mermaids to mermen: Japan’s ama divers evolve with the times
More Japanese men are taking the plunge as traditional divers to help save the trade from extinction, reports Walter Sim.
Poly grads who found full-time permanent jobs at 3-year high
Graduate salaries also increased across the board, with starting pays of graduates from eight clusters seeing increases.
Police report lodged over actor Terence Cao appearing in videos for gambling website
The Gambling Regulatory Authority has directed the IMDA to order Internet service providers to disable access to the website.
The tragic life of Lisa Marie Presley
Her life was marked with tragedy, including her father's sudden death in 1977 and her son's suicide in 2020.
8 decor accents for Chinese New Year
Find a festive collectible for every budget, from Singapore-themed coasters to limited-edition Jingdezhen porcelain.