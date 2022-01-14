Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 14.

Record number of containers handled by Singapore ports last year; figure set to increase

Figures show Singapore was resilient amid Covid-19 and a supply chain crisis.

S'pore researchers studying effects of mixing Covid-19 vaccines on immune system

Some vaccines being studied are not currently under the national vaccination programme.

Climate change: How Singapore is saving its shores from rising sea levels

Don't miss the best visual and interactive journalism on climate change at ST photo event at the National Museum.

Two-party system like those in UK, US unlikely in S'pore: Ong Ye Kung

But different institutions exist to ensure that the Government is always accountable to the people.

549 new Omicron cases; infection growth rate dips to 1.43

There were no new deaths and the weekly infection growth rate fell to 1.43 on Thursday, down from 1.60 the day before.

Parents, stop chauffeuring your kid to school

Having schoolchildren take public transport fosters a car-lite generation and builds resilience, says Christopher Tan.

A future without carparks at home: URA sets out possibilities for a driverless vehicle city

A new exhibition showcases URA's preparations for an autonomous vehicle future.

Forget the Great Resignation, aim for the Great Refresh

The so-called Great Resignation in fact affects only about 2 per cent of employees expected to change jobs this year. What of the rest?

Newly leased: 6 experience-driven new stores that take shopping beyond transactions

Get a spot of retail therapy at these new stores and boutiques.

Britain's Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military links amid sex abuse lawsuit

He will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", Buckingham Palace said.

