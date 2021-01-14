Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 14.

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

All 222 House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to charge Trump with incitement of insurrection.

Trump denounces political violence after being impeached

His message comes as violent demonstrations were anticipated across the United States this week.

26 ill, including 5 in hospital, after eating food from Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City

The restaurant had its licence suspended after customers suffered gastroenteritis symptoms.

Pinkish-purple waters at Sentosa South Cove waterway after dead fish found near banks

Marine experts identified rabbitfish, moonyfish, batfish and leatherjacket fish among the dead fish.

Worker from India found to have Covid-19 during routine testing, first dorm case in S'pore since Dec 15

The man stays at Seatown Dormitory in Tuas and started work in the construction sector on Jan 6.

askST: Can WhatsApp and Facebook read my messages or listen in to my calls?

WhatsApp has clarified the changes to its terms and privacy policy.

Questions abound in Malaysia on whether new Covid-19 lockdown came too late

Experts believe that an MCO of between six to 12 weeks will be needed to bring Covid-19 under control.

New SafeEntry @ Sea platform to boost Covid-19 contact tracing efforts for maritime sector in Singapore

The platform will be introduced at piers, such as Marina South Pier and West Coast Pier.

Record number of firms flagged on MAS Investor Alert List last year

There were 104 firms put on the list, up from 82 in 2019.

Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar called off, celebrations will move online

It is the second year in a row that the annual event has been called off.

