Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 14.
Manila shuts down, thousands evacuated amid volcano eruption fears
Schools and government offices will remain closed on Tuesday.
Eruption upends lives in Philippine city that depends on volcano
Tagaytay, an upland resort city about two hours' drive south of the Philippine capital, Manila, owes much of its prosperity to Taal, a small volcano that, while very active, has not really been a threat.
Raffles City hit by two-hour power outage, lights back on after 10pm
Mall security officers, who were stationed at the entrance to guide shoppers, said the blackout was due to a power trip.
Thailand confirms first case of mystery virus from Wuhan, Chinese woman quarantined
The Thai Health Ministry said that of 12 travellers quarantined since Jan 3, lab results show that a 61-year-old Chinese woman carried a strain of the coronavirus.
Singapore's lost palaces: Researcher locates 20 former istanas
Singapore was once home to as many as 30 istanas, some of which were located in heartland areas, such as Bedok, Serangoon Road and Telok Blangah.
US removes currency manipulator label for China ahead of trade deal signing
It was a sign of easing tensions between the economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.
Malaysia police nab PH state lawmaker and two aides to top officials in anti-drug raid
The embarrassing arrests come at a time when Pakatan Harapan's popularity has nosedived as it struggles to fulfill its election promises.
Case against Pofma corrections should be heard in open court: SDP
The Singapore Democratic Party which has had two correction directions issued against it under the fake news law, will request to have its case challenging the corrections heard in an open court.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal roles
The couple will now begin a “period of transition” that will see them split their time between Britain and Canada.
Oscars 2020 nominees: Joker aces nominations but The Farewell is shown the door
Joker bagged 11 nominations including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.