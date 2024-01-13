Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore port handled record 39.01 million shipping containers in 2023
Johor-S’pore SEZ to draw more MNCs amid trade war fears: Economists
The JSSEZ is seen as a win-win, as companies can tap Malaysia’s land and labour, and Singapore's capital and technology.
Taiwan votes in critical election with far-reaching implications
Avatars, buzzers and cats: Can going viral win the election for Indonesia’s candidates?
askST: Why can’t I see fares charged on card readers with SimplyGo?
LTA said it's "technically possible" for fares to be shown, but this will slow down passenger entry and exit.
Eligible lower-income households can apply for public transport vouchers worth $50 from Jan 15
PM Lee to visit Brunei for Prince Mateen’s wedding
Prince Mateen married Ms Anisha Rosnah on Jan 11 as part of a lavish 10-day celebration.
First active exchange-traded fund set to list on SGX on Jan 31
The fund is built based on the manager’s investment expertise, and is the first in Singapore to be managed by AI.
15-year-old arrested for attempted robbery in Pasir Ris
There is more to exams than just the end result
Let’s recognise the important life skills students pick up in preparing and sitting for exams, said the writer.