Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2024

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore port handled record 39.01 million shipping containers in 2023

This surpassed the earlier record of 37.57 million containers set in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Johor-S’pore SEZ to draw more MNCs amid trade war fears: Economists

The JSSEZ is seen as a win-win, as companies can tap Malaysia’s land and labour, and Singapore's capital and technology.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan votes in critical election with far-reaching implications

The DPP, KMT and TPP held massive rallies on Jan 12, the eve of the election.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Avatars, buzzers and cats: Can going viral win the election for Indonesia’s candidates?

Does being popular online also mean being popular at the ballot box?

READ MORE HERE

askST: Why can’t I see fares charged on card readers with SimplyGo?

LTA said it's "technically possible" for fares to be shown, but this will slow down passenger entry and exit.

READ MORE HERE

Eligible lower-income households can apply for public transport vouchers worth $50 from Jan 15

They can apply online or in person at their local community centres.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee to visit Brunei for Prince Mateen’s wedding

Prince Mateen married Ms Anisha Rosnah on Jan 11 as part of a lavish 10-day celebration.

READ MORE HERE

First active exchange-traded fund set to list on SGX on Jan 31

The fund is built based on the manager’s investment expertise, and is the first in Singapore to be managed by AI.

READ MORE HERE

15-year-old arrested for attempted robbery in Pasir Ris

A 56-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was taken conscious to hospital.

READ MORE HERE

There is more to exams than just the end result

 Let’s recognise the important life skills students pick up in preparing and sitting for exams, said the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top