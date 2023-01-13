Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Tight supply of homes to ease, price growth moderated after cooling measures: Desmond Lee

Although the Government has ramped up the supply of BTO flats and private housing, uncertainties could weigh on Singapore’s economy in 2023, said the National Development Minister.

Public sector junior doctors, dentists get starting pay rise of up to 13% after review

Salaries for doctors and dentists were last raised in 2019.

Special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of government documents

A small number of documents with classified markings were found in the garage of President Joe Biden’s house in Delaware and a think-tank in Washington.

China’s Covid-19 shift catches drugmakers by surprise

The abrupt about-turn led to a run on pharmacies in December, with widespread shortage of antiviral drugs and fever medication.

Crypto crime volume hits all-time high on the back of more sanctions

The illicit transaction volume went up to US$20.1 billion (S$26.7 billion) last year from US$18 billion in 2021.

Egg prices go up in Malaysia even as supply stabilises

While Malaysians are paying more for eggs, experts believe that other countries are paying less for Malaysian eggs since no export ban is in place.

Enhanced security measures rolled out at CNY bazaar in Chinatown

If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down, the police say.

Rabbit or cat: Why the Chinese lunar calendar’s animals pop up across the region

What are the cross-cultural influences that have shaped Lunar New Year celebrations?

Keep an eye on key financial ratios, share buybacks to pick winners

This is crucial to identifying stocks with potential upside as markets show strength, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

Chess: S’pore grandmaster Tin Jingyao second at Australian Open; Leah Rice, 12, is women’s champ

Kevin Goh also won the Vezerkepzo Christmas Grandmaster tournament as S'pore chess kicks off 2023 on a winning note.

