Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 13.
Singapore firms will get time to adapt to higher carbon tax
"We should calibrate and pace the adjustment carefully, to give companies sufficient time to adapt," said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Singapore to equip workers with relevant skills so they can benefit from green economy: Gan
This comes as the nation works towards pursuing its sustainability goals.
No one succeeds until everyone succeeds in S'pore's low-carbon transition
Daily Covid-19 Omicron count in S'pore nearly doubles to 797 infections
The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate dipped slightly to 1.60 on Wednesday, from 1.71 the day before.
UK's PM Johnson sorry for 'partygate' scandal amid calls to quit
The opposition leader dismissed the apology as "worthless" and called him a "man without shame".
Recent flooding complicates Malaysia's economic recovery
Estimates of losses on public property, businesses, factories and warehouses range from $3.2 to $6.5 billion.
Man charged with murder of wife; friend says woman told her she was pregnant
Chow Kwok-Hun David Brian, 33, is alleged to have killed his wife, Isabel Elizabeth Francis, 30, in a flat in Ang Mo Kio.
Security officer who stood in front of Bentley was focused on not letting it enter school
The Bentley had cut the queue and tried to enter via the exit lane where Mr Neo Ah Whatt was.
Condo, HDB rents jump more than 10% in 2021; demand slips in December due to seasonal lull
More turned to rental housing options owing to construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore Art Week 2022: So much to see, too little time
From an art show in a Bedok HDB flat to an exhibition inspired by the bio-rhythms of mushrooms, check out these highlights at the annual art week from Jan 14 to 23.