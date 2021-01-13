Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 13.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin sharply criticised for emergency declaration

One critic of the move is former premier Mahathir Mohamad, who said it was unnecessary.

Democrats poised to impeach defiant Trump over storming of US Capitol

House Republican leaders have decided not to lobby their members against voting for impeachment.

Capitol riot a close call, sparks security concern ahead of Biden's inauguration

At one point, the crowd that invaded the Capitol was shouting "Hang Mike Pence!".

Floods in Malaysia drive up prices of fish and vegetables at wet markets in Singapore

Vendors said farms in Malaysia are flooded, resulting in poor crop output.

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Tuesday's cases were all imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,946.

3 in 4 Covid-19 patients suffer from at least one symptom six months after infection: Study

Common post-infection problems include fatigue, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression.

Global travel body rejects compulsory Covid-19 shots as experts say herd immunity not close

WHO official says it would take time to produce and administer enough vaccine doses.

Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson dies aged 87 from complications linked to cancer treatment

He built the world’s largest empire of casinos and resort hotels.

7 celebrity couples who fell in love on set

Happily ever after doesn't just happen in the movies.

Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films

Among the most-anticipated titles is Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

