Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2024

Over 2,000 people sign up for tuberculosis screening in Jalan Bukit Merah

The screening is mandatory for residents and workers at Blocks 1 and 3 in Jalan Bukit Merah, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, and Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown.

Interactive: How Singapore is building the new RTS Link with Malaysia

About two-thirds of civil infrastructure works on the Singapore side of the project have been completed, with passenger service slated to start by December 2026.

SNEF reminds employers to retrench responsibly despite business troubles

The reminder comes following mass layoffs that hit the technology and finance sectors in recent weeks.

Singapore’s trade, tourism sectors could benefit as China’s economy stabilises in 2024, experts say

Singapore’s upcoming exemption of visa requirements for Chinese travellers, to be implemented early in 2024, should be good news for tourism, said an expert.

Singaporeans less happy, but those with balanced approach to life more satisfied: Survey

The survey found a decline in self-reported well-being among Singaporeans overall.

False alarm, balloons, sex video: All abuzz over ‘election interference’ days before Taiwan polls

Accusations of election meddling have eclipsed discussions of issues like the economy, note Ho Ai Li and Arvind Jayaram.

Blinken ends Middle East tour officially upbeat, but without concrete plan for end to Gaza war

His mission to prevent the conflict from sparking a more dangerous regional war also appears unsuccessful, says Jonathan Eyal.

2024: A year to shift gears

How does it feel moving out of the comfort zone after a decades-long career? Chua Mui Hoong reflects on the first steps of her new journey.

Tetris is good fun, but teaches us life skills too: Young enthusiasts

Tetris was recently thrust into the spotlight after an American teenager reached a level so advanced in the Nintendo version that the game froze.

29½ years’ jail, 24 strokes for ‘depraved’ man who repeatedly raped niece, body-shamed her

The man not only infected the victim with a sexually transmitted disease, but also caused her to develop an eating disorder.

