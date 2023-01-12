Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore has zero tolerance against those planning to join foreign conflicts: Shanmugam

There are legitimate organisations and ways to support various causes, “but armed violence is different, unacceptable”, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More Singaporeans heading overseas for CNY with bookings almost back to pre-pandemic levels

The top three destinations are Europe, Japan and South Korea, according to one travel agency.

READ MORE HERE

Home auctions by banks, distressed owners expected to rise in 2023: Property experts

A jump in the number of distressed property sales is likely to kick in during the second half of the year, said an industry player.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Airlines hope for return to normal after FAA computer failure snarls US travel

The disruption sparked a nationwide ground stop and delayed or cancelled more than 10,000 US flights.

READ MORE HERE

Hyundai to roll out first S’pore-assembled cars in first half of 2023

The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Jurong, the site of Singapore’s first vehicle assembly plant in more than 40 years, is expected to be completed in April.

READ MORE HERE

Umno deputy chief calls for new Malay agenda after GE15 drubbing

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan says the grand old party has to change its approach to the Malay electorate.

READ MORE HERE

Pioneer champion of the visually handicapped, who was himself blind, dies at age 86

Mr Tan Guan Heng suffered a detached retina while in university and he later lost his sight completely in his late 20s.

READ MORE HERE

She called a Charles & Keith bag ‘luxury’. There’s no shame in that

If we understand how luxury and status symbols come to be regarded as such, we wouldn’t be so ashamed of supporting local brands, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

E-commerce scams – should platforms bear losses?

Contract law is premised on the principle of buyer beware, but the dynamics of digital marketplaces demand a new approach, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Power bank fire: What causes it? What precautions can you take?

Two passengers were injured after a power bank caught fire on a Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Taiwan shortly before take-off on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top