Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

S’pore has zero tolerance against those planning to join foreign conflicts: Shanmugam
There are legitimate organisations and ways to support various causes, “but armed violence is different, unacceptable”, he said.
More Singaporeans heading overseas for CNY with bookings almost back to pre-pandemic levels
The top three destinations are Europe, Japan and South Korea, according to one travel agency.
Home auctions by banks, distressed owners expected to rise in 2023: Property experts
A jump in the number of distressed property sales is likely to kick in during the second half of the year, said an industry player.
Airlines hope for return to normal after FAA computer failure snarls US travel
The disruption sparked a nationwide ground stop and delayed or cancelled more than 10,000 US flights.
Hyundai to roll out first S’pore-assembled cars in first half of 2023
The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Jurong, the site of Singapore’s first vehicle assembly plant in more than 40 years, is expected to be completed in April.
Umno deputy chief calls for new Malay agenda after GE15 drubbing
Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan says the grand old party has to change its approach to the Malay electorate.
Pioneer champion of the visually handicapped, who was himself blind, dies at age 86
Mr Tan Guan Heng suffered a detached retina while in university and he later lost his sight completely in his late 20s.
She called a Charles & Keith bag ‘luxury’. There’s no shame in that
If we understand how luxury and status symbols come to be regarded as such, we wouldn’t be so ashamed of supporting local brands, says Grace Ho.
E-commerce scams – should platforms bear losses?
Contract law is premised on the principle of buyer beware, but the dynamics of digital marketplaces demand a new approach, says an expert.
Power bank fire: What causes it? What precautions can you take?
Two passengers were injured after a power bank caught fire on a Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Taiwan shortly before take-off on Tuesday.