Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 12.

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon; jabs also to be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

The new centres will allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily.

READ MORE HERE

US Democrats formally charge Trump with inciting insurrection

A vote on impeachment could take place as soon as Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook says 'no plans' to end Trump ban

"Our ban is indefinite," Facebook's chief operating officer said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Poly, ITE grads can train to be hawkers under new programme

The work-study programme, to be launched in March, is the first of its kind.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to reimpose MCO in some states: What do the Covid-19 restrictions entail

Measures include allowing only two people per household to head out to buy groceries.

READ MORE HERE

Thai government's reluctance to impose Covid-19 lockdown stirs unease

It leaves the nation at risk of repeated waves of infections, warn some in the medical community.

READ MORE HERE

Year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The baby is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.

READ MORE HERE

Signal and Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp terms stir privacy debate

The changes to WhatsApp's terms and services are effective Feb 8.

READ MORE HERE

Riding the wave of a travel drought: Yacht rentals, water sports gain popularity

Operators have launched new products such as jet-ski rentals and tours on zippy rigid hull inflatable boats.

READ MORE HERE

Founder Bak Kut Teh closes two of its four outlets

​

The home-grown chain is left with just two outlets - its Balestier Road flagship store and a branch at Downtown East.

READ MORE HERE