Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 12.
Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon; jabs also to be given at polyclinics, GP clinics
The new centres will allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily.
US Democrats formally charge Trump with inciting insurrection
A vote on impeachment could take place as soon as Wednesday.
Facebook says 'no plans' to end Trump ban
"Our ban is indefinite," Facebook's chief operating officer said.
Poly, ITE grads can train to be hawkers under new programme
The work-study programme, to be launched in March, is the first of its kind.
Malaysia to reimpose MCO in some states: What do the Covid-19 restrictions entail
Measures include allowing only two people per household to head out to buy groceries.
Thai government's reluctance to impose Covid-19 lockdown stirs unease
It leaves the nation at risk of repeated waves of infections, warn some in the medical community.
Year-old baby girl among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
The baby is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.
Signal and Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp terms stir privacy debate
The changes to WhatsApp's terms and services are effective Feb 8.
Riding the wave of a travel drought: Yacht rentals, water sports gain popularity
Operators have launched new products such as jet-ski rentals and tours on zippy rigid hull inflatable boats.
Founder Bak Kut Teh closes two of its four outlets
The home-grown chain is left with just two outlets - its Balestier Road flagship store and a branch at Downtown East.