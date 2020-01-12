Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 12.
Taiwan Elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected president with 57% of vote in final tally, says China must stop threats of force
She said the results showed the rejection of 'one country, two systems' and called on China to drop threats of force against the island.
3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line open, including one to be connected to Singapore-Malaysia RTS Link
It includes the Woodlands North MRT station, meant to connect to the delayed cross-border Rapid Transit System Link between Singapore and Johor Bahru.
Most women seeking maintenance in Family Courts are married, not divorced
Family lawyers note that many people assume that maintenance can only be claimed after a divorce, but this is not true.
Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane
US President Donald Trump, who has said he does not seek "regime change" in Iran, took to Twitter to express his support for the demonstrators.
Lunch with Sumiko: Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki on how his upbringing influenced his outlook on money
People always ask Robert Kiyosaki how they can make more money.
'Everything is going on normally'- Wuhan's curious nonchalance to virus outbreak
Many Wuhan residents remain nonchalant, a visit by The Sunday Times found, even as the site of virus outbreak remains shuttered while probe continues.
Hopes and vision for 2020 and beyond
From climate change to smartphone addiction, fake news to the workplace revolution, ST writers lay out the new decade's challenges and their hopes and wishes.
Cross-strait ties set for period of uncertainty after Tsai Ing-wen's re-election
China unlikely to change hardline stance, while Tsai and her party have not offered a viable strategy, writes East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.
Nearly half of Singapore's butterfly species are extinct: Study
Almost half of Singapore's native butterfly species have disappeared over the past 160 years, with the loss of specific plants and deforestation being key drivers of the local extinctions.
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz @ Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
The former Golden Dragon Hotel, which has been rebranded as RedDoorz@ Geylang, now welcomes families and budget travellers with bright, clean rooms.