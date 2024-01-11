Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New $20m initiative in S’pore to develop tools to detect deepfakes and misinformation
Deepfakes circulating here could be watermarked in the future to alert viewers. The same watermarking technology could be used to label trusted content.
S’pore launches new app guidelines to secure online transactions
It also aims to better protect app users against common malware and phishing attempts by those exploiting weaknesses in the app design.
The gist: House discusses online and public safety
Only ‘small minority’ of S’poreans have used up SkillsFuture credit, even as more attend training
Details on a top-up of credits for mature mid-career Singaporeans will be announced later in 2024.
Aviation innovation centre set up in S’pore to tackle capacity constraints, carbon emissions
It will undertake research and development projects in key areas such as next-generation air navigation services and sustainable aviation.
Multi-currency e-wallet providers raising wallet limits following MAS rule change
Under the revised rules, e-wallets can hold up to $20,000 at any one time, instead of $5,000.
In a year of elections, buckle up for the impact from deepfakes
The manipulation of reality is upon us. It is up to users to resist the influence of this AI-driven development, writes Vikram Khanna.
A China comeback is possible but it must fix its neighbourhood policy first
Prickly ties with its closest neighbours will make the path to economic revival much harder, says Ravi Velloor.
Japan releases first sakura forecast for 2024
The earliest cities to witness cherry blossom flowering include Kochi, Fukuoka and Nagoya.
Discover Singapore Art: An interactive series highlighting works of Nanyang painters
See how Georgette Chen uses complementary colours in her 1946 Self Portrait, or observe the dynamic brush strokes of Chen Wen Hsi in The Ferry (1952).