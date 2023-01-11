Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Review of political office holders’ salaries likely to take place this year
The last committee to carry out the five-yearly review of political salaries was appointed in 2017.
S’pore-listed firms must declare salaries and all payouts made to directors and CEOs under new rule
The move is aimed at boosting transparency on remuneration and aligning the disclosure practices with the best global standards.
Contractor summoned for erecting tent that delayed SCDF access to Henderson fire which killed NSF
Ad rates based on independent third-party readership data, not on circulation numbers: SPH Media CEO
Ms Teo Lay Lim wrote to advertisers following news that an internal review had found inconsistencies in circulation data.
China’s ancient capital tiptoes out of Covid-19’s shadow
A sense of normalcy is returning to Xi'an after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and reopening of borders.
2 injured after power bank catches fire on Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Taiwan
Anaesthetist who left patient during operation to take phone calls suspended 2½ years
The patient, 64, had surgery performed at Gleneagles Hospital on a fracture caused by his bone marrow cancer in 2016.
'Cryptobituaries' are misplaced
Despite the setbacks crypto has faced, its continued adoption and innovation will ensure it survives, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Why do Singapore’s discerning foodies love McDonald’s so much?
Nostalgia, a slick strategy to localise burgers and more show how fast food can retain a foothold in culinary paradise Singapore, says writer Karen Tee.
Have a Hoppy Chinese New Year with these festive events
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic annual Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown and River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay.