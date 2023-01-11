Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Updated
Published
49 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Review of political office holders’ salaries likely to take place this year

The last committee to carry out the five-yearly review of political salaries was appointed in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-listed firms must declare salaries and all payouts made to directors and CEOs under new rule

The move is aimed at boosting transparency on remuneration and aligning the disclosure practices with the best global standards.

READ MORE HERE

Contractor summoned for erecting tent that delayed SCDF access to Henderson fire which killed NSF

It is against town council by-laws to erect tents at fire access points.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ad rates based on independent third-party readership data, not on circulation numbers: SPH Media CEO

Ms Teo Lay Lim wrote to advertisers following news that an internal review had found inconsistencies in circulation data.

READ MORE HERE

China’s ancient capital tiptoes out of Covid-19’s shadow

A sense of normalcy is returning to Xi'an after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and reopening of borders.

READ MORE HERE

2 injured after power bank catches fire on Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Taiwan

The plane returned to the airport tarmac from the runway after the fire was put out.

READ MORE HERE

Anaesthetist who left patient during operation to take phone calls suspended 2½ years

The patient, 64, had surgery performed at Gleneagles Hospital on a fracture caused by his bone marrow cancer in 2016.

READ MORE HERE

'Cryptobituaries' are misplaced

Despite the setbacks crypto has faced, its continued adoption and innovation will ensure it survives, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Why do Singapore’s discerning foodies love McDonald’s so much?

Nostalgia, a slick strategy to localise burgers and more show how fast food can retain a foothold in culinary paradise Singapore, says writer Karen Tee.

READ MORE HERE

Have a Hoppy Chinese New Year with these festive events

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic annual Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown and River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top