Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.

Divorce by mutual agreement will not lead to quick and easy divorces: Sun Xueling

Those seeking divorce after the new rules come into force will have to, for instance, show that they have made efforts to reconcile.

Move towards divorce by mutual agreement a step in the right direction

The next logical step is proactively helping couples before problems get too intractable, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

New ROM portal enables couples to complete steps to file for marriage online

It also offers information and resources to help couples prepare for marriage, among other functions.

Covid-19 infection growth rate edges up; 389 new Omicron cases

There were 750 new cases recorded, said MOH, down from 845 on Sunday.

Impact of Covid-19 on delay of expansion plans of MBS, RWS still unclear: Alvin Tan

The evolving pandemic has hit construction timelines but IRs remain committed to $9 billion expansion plans.

More healthcare workers in public institutions getting abused or harassed

It could be due to the increase in patients coupled with rising expectations for high-quality care and service.

Indonesia sees Omicron cases triple in a week; govt urges people to hold off on overseas trips

The country has frequently seen a surge in infections after holiday breaks.

Power play in Kazakhstan

Domestic political rivalry and regional contests for influence are part of the interplay of factors determining the country’s future.

Explainer: Are we ready for metaverse, or is it just a gimmick?

While much of the tech appears impressive, it is clear that metaverse peripherals are still at a nascent stage.

Two winners for Toto draw, each gets $5.36m

The Toto top prize had snowballed after there were no winners in last Friday's draw.

