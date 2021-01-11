Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 11.
Rise in imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore expected as infections climb globally: Experts
It is an indication of lifted border restrictions, and the success of measures to screen out infections.
Additional entry restrictions may be imposed at S'pore malls with crowd management issues
The restrictions may be similar to the odd-even weekend entry at Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza.
Indonesian authorities locate two black boxes from crashed plane
Two bags of body parts and debris were also found and handed over to authorities.
Long queues at hypermarts, restaurants in Malaysia ahead of expected Covid-19 curbs
Ministers urged people not to panic buy ahead of new measures expected to be announced on Monday.
Family of girl raped, murdered in 1995 appeal for help with case; killer still at large
The body of seven-year-old Lim Shiow Rong was found the morning after she went missing.
Acclaimed Chinese-language writer Yeng Pway Ngon dies aged 73
He was a Cultural Medallion recipient and three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner.
MOM draws clear line between intra-corporate transferees, EP holders
Intra-corporate transferees cannot bring family nor stay to find a new job if their work passes are cancelled.
More merchants join SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme
Currently, the vouchers can be used only for hotel stays, local attractions and tours.
Use of tracking device overseas among precautions to protect crew: Singapore Airlines
They have to stay in their hotel rooms and cannot physically interact with one another during the layover.
Fun activities for kids on rainy days
Here are 10 suggestions for indoor activities, or embrace the rain if you prefer.