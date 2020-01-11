Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 11.
Taiwanese voters head to polls in closely-watched election
Taiwanese voters are heading to polling stations across the island on Saturday in a closely-watched election, with Taiwan's tensions with China on the line.
More people down with flu - but it's normal for this time of year
The Ministry of Health said four out of five flu cases in Singapore are caused by the A(H1N1) virus.
China national suspected of having Wuhan bug has been isolated in Singapore
Singapore has detected a second person with pneumonia who may be infected with the new virus that surfaced in Wuhan, China.
Judge permits Singaporean facing multiple insult of modesty charges to leave for studies in Britain
But the student might have to put his travel plans on hold for now as the prosecution will be filing a motion in the High Court against the decision.
Iran to probe black boxes after missile blamed for plane crash
The crash has heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes.
Taiwan elections: China factor favours incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and DPP (Premium, byline)
While the cross-strait relationship has always loomed large in Taiwan's elections, particularly its presidential poll, it is now affecting the fortunes of the two major parties in different ways than in the past.
SFA recalls Sainsbury's Green Pesto for undeclared peanut allergen
Peanut is an allergen that, if ingested by those who are allergic to it, can cause adverse effects like shortness of breath and hives.
Almost half of native butterfly species have disappeared from Singapore over past 160 years (Premium)
The loss of specific plants and deforestation are key drivers of the local extinctions.
Many Reits weighing option of semi-annual reporting (Premium)
Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou took a packed National Stadium crowd down memory lane with a nostalgia-filled, visually ravishing show on Friday.