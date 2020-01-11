Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 11.

Taiwanese voters head to polls in closely-watched election



People wave Taiwan flags during a campaign rally in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Jan 10, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Taiwanese voters are heading to polling stations across the island on Saturday in a closely-watched election, with Taiwan's tensions with China on the line.

READ MORE HERE

More people down with flu - but it's normal for this time of year



A higher number of people coming down with influenza and the common cold is a normal phenomena at this time of the year. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



The Ministry of Health said four out of five flu cases in Singapore are caused by the A(H1N1) virus.

READ MORE HERE

China national suspected of having Wuhan bug has been isolated in Singapore



A photo taken on Jan 3, 2020, shows travellers arriving at Changi Airport's Terminal 1. PHOTO: ST FILE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore has detected a second person with pneumonia who may be infected with the new virus that surfaced in Wuhan, China.

READ MORE HERE

Judge permits Singaporean facing multiple insult of modesty charges to leave for studies in Britain

But the student might have to put his travel plans on hold for now as the prosecution will be filing a motion in the High Court against the decision.

READ MORE HERE

Iran to probe black boxes after missile blamed for plane crash



Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystayko gestures while speaking to the media in Kiev. PHOTO: AP



The crash has heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan elections: China factor favours incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and DPP (Premium, byline)



Incumbent Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is the favourite to win the presidential election on Jan 11, 2020. PHOTO: AP



While the cross-strait relationship has always loomed large in Taiwan's elections, particularly its presidential poll, it is now affecting the fortunes of the two major parties in different ways than in the past.

READ MORE HERE

SFA recalls Sainsbury's Green Pesto for undeclared peanut allergen



Sainsbury's Green Pesto contains peanuts that are not declared on its label. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY



Peanut is an allergen that, if ingested by those who are allergic to it, can cause adverse effects like shortness of breath and hives.

READ MORE HERE

Almost half of native butterfly species have disappeared from Singapore over past 160 years (Premium)



Of the 236 butterfly species thought to be locally extinct, 132 are known species, like the green dragontail (above). PHOTO: GAN CHEONG WEEI



The loss of specific plants and deforestation are key drivers of the local extinctions.

READ MORE HERE

Many Reits weighing option of semi-annual reporting (Premium)



The Singapore Exchange said on Jan 9 that it will drop the requirement that all companies with a market capitalisation exceeding $75 million must report their earnings every quarter. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou took a packed National Stadium crowd down memory lane with a nostalgia-filled, visually ravishing show on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Jay Chou performs at National Stadium for his latest Carnival World Tour



Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou performing at the National Stadium in Singapore on Jan 10, 2020, as part of his Carnival World Tour. PHOTO: G.H.Y CULTURE & MEDIA



READ MORE HERE