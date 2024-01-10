Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
CPIB probe into Iswaran completed; findings before AGC
Further details about what the Transport Minister is being investigated for have not yet been released.
S'pore ministerial salary review due in 2023 deferred, says Chan Chun Sing
The Government is focused on dealing with other pressing issues, said the Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.
S’pore passes law to screen investments into entities critical to national security interests
The list of designated entities will be published in the Government Gazette after the law comes into force.
MPs raise concerns about relaxed rental cap; Tan Kiat How says measures in place to mitigate these
HDB and URA will conduct inspections to ensure the rules are followed, said the Senior Minister of State for National Development.
The gist: NEA boosts safety after 2021 blast, MPs query Long Island sand sourcing
TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore targeted to open in first half of 2024: Chee Hong Tat
The authorities want to ensure the latest stretch of the MRT line is “safe and reliable” before it opens, said the Acting Transport Minister.
Some buyers hope for more BTO options, others rue move to hold just one sale of balance flats yearly
Sale of Balance Flats exercises previously took place twice yearly, in May and November.
SimplyGo to replace older payment cards for adult public transport fares from June 1
Existing ez-link cards have to be upgraded to be SimplyGo-compatible, or passengers can use their contactless bank cards, or payment cards added to their mobile wallets instead.
Taiwan election? It’s of no relevance to us, say Chinese mainlanders
News of the presidential election on Jan 13 did not make it to microblogging platform Weibo’s list of the hottest topics.
Once hidden, now revealed: 8 architectural gems at St Andrew’s Cathedral
These never-before-seen architectural features were tucked away in corners of the building.