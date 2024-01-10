Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10, 2024

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

CPIB probe into Iswaran completed; findings before AGC

Further details about what the Transport Minister is being investigated for have not yet been released.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore ministerial salary review due in 2023 deferred, says Chan Chun Sing

The Government is focused on dealing with other pressing issues, said the Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore passes law to screen investments into entities critical to national security interests

The list of designated entities will be published in the Government Gazette after the law comes into force.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

MPs raise concerns about relaxed rental cap; Tan Kiat How says measures in place to mitigate these

HDB and URA will conduct inspections to ensure the rules are followed, said the Senior Minister of State for National Development.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: NEA boosts safety after 2021 blast, MPs query Long Island sand sourcing

Here are key takeaways from the first Parliament sitting of 2024.

READ MORE HERE

TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore targeted to open in first half of 2024: Chee Hong Tat

The authorities want to ensure the latest stretch of the MRT line is “safe and reliable” before it opens, said the Acting Transport Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Some buyers hope for more BTO options, others rue move to hold just one sale of balance flats yearly

Sale of Balance Flats exercises previously took place twice yearly, in May and November.

READ MORE HERE

SimplyGo to replace older payment cards for adult public transport fares from June 1

Existing ez-link cards have to be upgraded to be SimplyGo-compatible, or passengers can use their contactless bank cards, or payment cards added to their mobile wallets instead.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan election? It’s of no relevance to us, say Chinese mainlanders

News of the presidential election on Jan 13 did not make it to microblogging platform Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. 

READ MORE HERE

Once hidden, now revealed: 8 architectural gems at St Andrew’s Cathedral

These never-before-seen architectural features were tucked away in corners of the building.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top