Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Singapore to maintain ‘careful and calibrated’ approach towards restoring air connectivity with China: Iswaran
As with other countries previously, this will be done while considering the prevailing public health assessment, Changi Airport’s capacity and its ability to ensure efficient operations.
S’pore taking moderate approach to Covid-19 border measures
The Republic’s decisions would be based on “science, evidence and data”, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.
Covid-19 vaccinations set to head the way of the flu jab: Ong Ye Kung
It is going to become part of a new normal, said Mr Ong, where Covid-19 jabs are encouraged every year.
Senior SPH Media staff taken to task or have left company after review finds issues with circulation data
Some inconsistencies in the reporting of the data were discovered after a review of internal processes in March last year.
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits Indonesia: USGS
The quake was felt as far as Darwin, where at least 1,000 people reported it to the Australian Geoscience agency.
askST: How will the proposed new law affect home owners linked to high-rise littering?
Will the new law apply to children, the elderly and people who are mentally or physically disabled?
Rise in breaches of ethics, professional standards by lawyers: Chief Justice
He said it was critical that lawyers remain anchored to the values of honesty, integrity and service.
CDC vouchers do more than help people cope with rising prices
The scheme complements existing forms of support for citizens amid rising prices, says one expert.
Badminton: S’pore players handed tough draws at season opener in Malaysia
Loh Kean Yew and mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan are among those competing in KL.
Exercise, for kids or adults, is an act of discovery
Sport helps you laugh at yourself, it chides, it satisfies, it distracts, it teaches, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.