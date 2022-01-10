Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 10, 2022.

S'pore hospitals on standby to activate staff volunteers, workers if Covid-19 cases surge

The Government has warned that an Omicron wave is imminent and hospitals are closely monitoring the situation.

845 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.8

Of the new cases, 327 are of the Omicron variant.

Inflation puts pressure on prices of Chinese New Year goodies

Businesses are trying to absorb the higher costs from inflation and patchy global supply chains.

Associations seek to extend Jan 31 deadline for taxi, private-hire drivers to be fully vaccinated

From Feb 1, only fully vaccinated taxi and private-hire drivers will be allowed to ferry passengers.

Five hot topics on the Parliament agenda this year

Here's a summary of the key issues that are likely to come up, and why they matter.

Holography-guided heart surgery for more precise, speedier incisions

Singapore's first holography-guided heart surgery was successfully conducted by a team of surgeons from NUHCS.

More people couldn't fully repay CPF after selling property in 2020

This is because the vast majority sold their property at market value, the CPF Board said. 

Luxury retailer Reebonz ventures into live-streaming under new brand owners

The firm that bought over the retailer says it will focus on regaining the trust of consumers.

How to prevent your child from overspending on gaming

In-app purchases are widespread and part of many in-demand games, including Roblox, Brawl Stars and Genshin Impact.

Interactive: Into the eye of the Vortex

As part of annual maintenance works, Jewel’s HSBC Rain Vortex undergoes spring cleaning.

