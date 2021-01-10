Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 10.

Indonesian plane crashes into the sea with more than 60 on board

The Boeing 737-500 jet was carrying 50 passengers, including seven children and three infants, and 12 crew members.

234 Crowne Plaza hotel staff test negative for Covid-19

MOH closed the hotel from Friday until Jan 21 as a precautionary measure.

Why Singapore consistently excels in the IB exams

Some of the schools which offer the programme take in better students to begin with, observers said.

Muhyiddin's parliamentary majority in jeopardy as Umno MP withdraws backing

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional has only 110 lawmakers backing it in the 220-member Parliament.

Post White House, Trump’s personal power base remains potent weapon

Trump's power base is personal. And the more beleaguered he seems, the more his base rallies around him.

US ends curbs on official American contacts with Taiwan: Pompeo

The move is likely to anger China and increase US-Sino tensions in the waning days of Trump’s presidency.

Jack Ma's absence raises more questions than it answers amid Ant and Alibaba probe

Ma has not been seen in public since late October.

Robinsons clears all stock, bows out with closure of Raffles City outlet

Its outlet at The Heeren in Orchard Road was closed on Dec 16.

Down with muscle degeneration disorder but founder of e-sports company says it's not game over

Ivan Yeo was 27 when told he had Kennedy's disease, which causes, among other things, progressive weakening and wasting of the limb and facial muscles.

Look what Covid made me do: Ambitious projects that took flight

A world record was claimed; books were written and entrepreneurs emerged.

