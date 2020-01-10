Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 10.
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet
He called for an international probe of the disaster. More than a third of the 176 people aboard the flight were from Canada.
'One of Singapore's finest sons': PM Lee pays tribute to former chief justice Yong Pung How
Mr Yong had left an indelible mark on the country's legal profession and society.
Mynas not a minor problem: Number of bird complaints rise 140% in 6 years
NParks has cut down on culling and turned to new methods of control like reducing food sources and modifying habitats.
Hurdles still stand in the way of pay parity, say experts
Dr Noeleen Heyzer, distinguished fellow at SMU's School of Social Sciences, said the report's findings suggest there is a persistent gender discrimination which can be attributed to occupational and industry segregation.
British lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis
Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday, which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on Jan 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.
Unification a must for China, no matter which way Taiwan votes
Analysts say Beijing has three options if President Tsai is re-elected: maintain the no-contact status quo; work to smoothen ties quietly; or keep up its hardline stance.
Populist policies will lead to higher taxes: DBS chief Piyush Gupta
Widening income inequality across the world will keep the debate on hiking wealth taxes and estate duties on the boil, according to the chief executive of DBS Banking Group.
Girl, 13, found dead at foot of multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris
The girl is believed to have been cycling in the carpark when she crashed against the railing and fell to her death from the sixth storey.
Thomson-East Coast Line stations to get 2 lifts, ticket machines with video capabilities
The first three stations, all in Woodlands, open on Jan 31.
Tiny tailoring shops that still hold needle to thread
Nothing to wear for Chinese New Year? If you eschew fast fashion, seek out a traditional tailor.