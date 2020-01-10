Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 10.

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet



"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM REUTERS



He called for an international probe of the disaster. More than a third of the 176 people aboard the flight were from Canada.

READ MORE HERE

'One of Singapore's finest sons': PM Lee pays tribute to former chief justice Yong Pung How



Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How died on Jan 9, aged 93. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Yong had left an indelible mark on the country's legal profession and society.

READ MORE HERE

Mynas not a minor problem: Number of bird complaints rise 140% in 6 years



Pigeons homing in on leftovers at Seah Im Food Centre yesterday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

NParks has cut down on culling and turned to new methods of control like reducing food sources and modifying habitats.

READ MORE HERE

Hurdles still stand in the way of pay parity, say experts



The adjusted gender pay gap between men and women for 2018 came in at 6 per cent, compared with 8.8 per cent in 2002. PHOTO: ST FILE



Dr Noeleen Heyzer, distinguished fellow at SMU's School of Social Sciences, said the report's findings suggest there is a persistent gender discrimination which can be attributed to occupational and industry segregation.

READ MORE HERE

British lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) reacts after his Government won the vote. PHOTO: AFP



Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday, which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on Jan 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

READ MORE HERE

Unification a must for China, no matter which way Taiwan votes



Supporters of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party vice president candidate William Lai attend a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taiwan on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Analysts say Beijing has three options if President Tsai is re-elected: maintain the no-contact status quo; work to smoothen ties quietly; or keep up its hardline stance.

READ MORE HERE

Populist policies will lead to higher taxes: DBS chief Piyush Gupta



Above: Protesters demonstrating against pension reforms in France yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Widening income inequality across the world will keep the debate on hiking wealth taxes and estate duties on the boil, according to the chief executive of DBS Banking Group.

READ MORE HERE

Girl, 13, found dead at foot of multi-storey carpark in Pasir Ris



The incident happened at Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51 at about 4pm on Jan 9, 2020. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The girl is believed to have been cycling in the carpark when she crashed against the railing and fell to her death from the sixth storey.

READ MORE HERE

Thomson-East Coast Line stations to get 2 lifts, ticket machines with video capabilities



Stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line will have new ticket machines equipped with video capabilities so that officers can attend to any issues that arise. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The first three stations, all in Woodlands, open on Jan 31.

READ MORE HERE

Tiny tailoring shops that still hold needle to thread



Wellie Batik's founder Ang Kum Siong and his son Eric. PHOTO: WELLIE BATIK FASHIONS



Nothing to wear for Chinese New Year? If you eschew fast fashion, seek out a traditional tailor.

READ MORE HERE