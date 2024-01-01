Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Rain did not stop crowds from ushering in the new year at Marina Bay
Enhanced security measures were in place for the night’s festivities, including flashing LED lights deployed by the police and drones for crowd control.
Older HDB blocks a hot spot for dengue: NTU-NUS study
162-year-old St Andrew’s Cathedral completes 2-year restoration works in time for new year
Gazetted as a national monument in 1973, the cathedral is the oldest surviving Anglican place of worship in Singapore.
New year, new job? Experts share tips on how to optimise the job hunt in 2024
Industries to watch in 2024 include healthcare, technology, banking and finance, engineering and those in the green space.
Tackling burnout, call for mentoring: Tan See Leng on helping S’pore workers in their careers
Markets enter 2024 with an air of optimism
Having risen so much and so quickly in 2023, markets will need to see new, positive catalysts to head even higher, writes associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
How will the tides of change affect Asia in 2024?
The region faces numerous political and economic currents bearing great risks and opportunities, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
China unlikely to cave under pressure to stop sending North Korean defectors back: Observers
A change in stance might spark a mass exodus and possible collapse of Kim’s regime, observers say.
Indonesia steered Asean well through global crises, but progress limited on regional issues: Experts
Indonesia ensured the bloc’s voice was heard in high-profile conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, say experts.
ST Explains: What are fifth-freedom flights and how do they benefit travellers?
Without fifth-freedom rights, airlines can sell air tickets only to and from their home country.