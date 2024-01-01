Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Rain did not stop crowds from ushering in the new year at Marina Bay

Enhanced security measures were in place for the night’s festivities, including flashing LED lights deployed by the police and drones for crowd control.

READ MORE HERE

Older HDB blocks a hot spot for dengue: NTU-NUS study

Design, wear and tear of aged housing provides prime breeding ground for mosquitoes.

READ MORE HERE

162-year-old St Andrew’s Cathedral completes 2-year restoration works in time for new year

Gazetted as a national monument in 1973, the cathedral is the oldest surviving Anglican place of worship in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

New year, new job? Experts share tips on how to optimise the job hunt in 2024

Industries to watch in 2024 include healthcare, technology, banking and finance, engineering and those in the green space.

READ MORE HERE

Tackling burnout, call for mentoring: Tan See Leng on helping S’pore workers in their careers

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng urged managers to mentor younger Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

Markets enter 2024 with an air of optimism

Having risen so much and so quickly in 2023, markets will need to see new, positive catalysts to head even higher, writes associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

How will the tides of change affect Asia in 2024?  

The region faces numerous political and economic currents bearing great risks and opportunities, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

China unlikely to cave under pressure to stop sending North Korean defectors back: Observers

A change in stance might spark a mass exodus and possible collapse of Kim’s regime, observers say.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia steered Asean well through global crises, but progress limited on regional issues: Experts

Indonesia ensured the bloc’s voice was heard in high-profile conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

ST Explains: What are fifth-freedom flights and how do they benefit travellers?

Without fifth-freedom rights, airlines can sell air tickets only to and from their home country.

READ MORE HERE

