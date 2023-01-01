Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Thousands gather at Marina Bay to welcome 2023

Revellers packed the area to watch the fireworks.

Higher GST, lower pre-school fees and CPF tweaks: 8 policy changes from Jan 1

The Straits Times looks at eight policy changes to take note of this year.

Xi says China in new phase of Covid-19 fight, warns of challenges

His New Year remarks are his most frank public comments so far on the reversal of China's zero-Covid policy.

Pope Francis to lead unique funeral for ex-pope Benedict

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor’s funeral.

Crowds flock to Jurong Bird Park ahead of last day of operations on Jan 3

It is moving to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

How is faith relevant in a changing world? Singapore’s Mufti says tackling this is one of his challenges

Now Singapore’s fourth Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir says he finds most satisfaction in providing fresh perspectives and getting the Muslim community to think differently.

Nightly illegal parking of vans, lorries outside some migrant worker dorms

Mini-lorries and vans parked illegally on pavements have damaged kerb surfaces and grass patches.

Former Tangs chairman Tang Wee Sung dies at 69; friends remember retail legend as a visionary

Mr Tang was "gentle in spirit", kind-hearted and down-to-earth, say his friends.

Pandemic restrictions drive Chinese to the great outdoors

Interest in glamping has seen an over 600 per cent growth in the past year alone.

From yusheng to pen cai, 8 restaurant dishes to order for a fuss-free reunion meal

Some restaurants are full on Chinese New Year Eve, with many seeing bookings for bigger groups.

