Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Thousands gather at Marina Bay to welcome 2023
Higher GST, lower pre-school fees and CPF tweaks: 8 policy changes from Jan 1
Xi says China in new phase of Covid-19 fight, warns of challenges
His New Year remarks are his most frank public comments so far on the reversal of China's zero-Covid policy.
Pope Francis to lead unique funeral for ex-pope Benedict
For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor’s funeral.
Crowds flock to Jurong Bird Park ahead of last day of operations on Jan 3
How is faith relevant in a changing world? Singapore’s Mufti says tackling this is one of his challenges
Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir finds most satisfaction in providing fresh perspectives and getting the Muslim community to think differently.
Nightly illegal parking of vans, lorries outside some migrant worker dorms
Mini-lorries and vans parked illegally on pavements have damaged kerb surfaces and grass patches.
Former Tangs chairman Tang Wee Sung dies at 69; friends remember retail legend as a visionary
Pandemic restrictions drive Chinese to the great outdoors
From yusheng to pen cai, 8 restaurant dishes to order for a fuss-free reunion meal
Some restaurants are full on Chinese New Year Eve, with many seeing bookings for bigger groups.