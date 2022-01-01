Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 1, 2022.
Singaporeans ring in new year with family, fireworks and getai performances
Hundreds of people turned up for a countdown event in Tampines while others joined virtual celebrations and watched fireworks displays.
Sydney kicks off the New Year in vintage style as Omicron mutes parties worldwide
Many countries called off celebrations amid Covid-19 but there's good news from South Africa.
Enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers extended for another four weeks
On-arrival PCR tests will no longer be required for non-VTL travellers from Cat 2 to 4 countries.
Omicron worries, work deter some Singaporeans from returning home
Usher in the new year with S'pore conductor Wong Kah Chun and the Bamberg Symphony
The concert Ode To Joy - A Musical Gift From Germany was live-streamed on ST's social media channels.
2021: A tale of survival and hope
Rohit Brijnath looks back on the extraordinary events that have come to define the year.
World's largest free trade agreement RCEP kicks in, cutting tariffs for 92% of goods traded
It covers about 30 per cent or US$26 trillion (S$35 trillion) of global gross domestic product, and 30 per cent of the world's population.
STI among the region's top performers despite pandemic's overhang
But 2022 could see impending rate hikes, rising inflation and China's slowdown on top of the pandemic.
10 design trends of 2022: More touch and smell, but less waste
Multi-functionality, inclusivity and biophilic design are expected to be key themes in homes and workplaces this year.
Golden Girls actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday
White was an anomaly in a youth-driven industry: A star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly issues right in your inbox!