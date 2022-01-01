Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Jan 1, 2022.

 

Singaporeans ring in new year with family, fireworks and getai performances

Hundreds of people turned up for a countdown event in Tampines while others joined virtual celebrations and watched fireworks displays.   

Sydney kicks off the New Year in vintage style as Omicron mutes parties worldwide

Many countries called off celebrations amid Covid-19 but there's good news from South Africa. 

Enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers extended for another four weeks

On-arrival PCR tests will no longer be required for non-VTL travellers from Cat 2 to 4 countries. 

Omicron worries, work deter some Singaporeans from returning home

For those not coming home, technology has made things easier.

Usher in the new year with S'pore conductor Wong Kah Chun and the Bamberg Symphony

Usher in the new year with a rousing rendition of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony performed by the Bamberg Symphony, which is led by Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong.

The concert Ode To Joy - A Musical Gift From Germany was live-streamed on ST's social media channels.

2021: A tale of survival and hope

Rohit Brijnath looks back on the extraordinary events that have come to define the year.

World's largest free trade agreement RCEP kicks in, cutting tariffs for 92% of goods traded

It covers about 30 per cent or US$26 trillion (S$35 trillion) of global gross domestic product, and 30 per cent of the world's population.

STI among the region's top performers despite pandemic's overhang

But 2022 could see impending rate hikes, rising inflation and China's slowdown on top of the pandemic.

10 design trends of 2022: More touch and smell, but less waste

Multi-functionality, inclusivity and biophilic design are expected to be key themes in homes and workplaces this year.

Golden Girls actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday

White was an anomaly in a youth-driven industry: A star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.

