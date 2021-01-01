Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Jan 1.
Residents in Singapore ring in new year with fireworks in the heartland, virtual festivities
There were community countdown programmes and fireworks displays in the heartland.
World ushers in new year amid Covid-19 lockdowns
Lockdowns muted celebrations for billions eager to bid farewell to virus-ridden 2020.
RGS student among new Covid-19 cases; 2 new clusters linked to the marine sector workers
A Raffles Girls' School student who was last in school on Dec 23 was among the five community cases announced on Thursday.
WP will continue to champion policy alternatives in new year, says Pritam Singh
"As we move into 2021, I want to salute the resilience and social unity shown by Singaporeans over the past year," said the Leader of the Opposition.
AskST: What are possible side effects from Covid-19 vaccine?
There is no evidence to suggest that those with no or mild discomfort are not protected by the vaccine.
Gan Kim Yong, Lawrence Wong to deliver ministerial statements in Parliament on Govt's Covid-19 response
They will address questions by MPs on various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Home truths in the year of coronavirus
Covid-19 has taught us that there's just us so if we don't clean up the mess, no one else will, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Singapore-UK free trade deal kicks in as Brexit transition period ends
Companies from both countries will continue to enjoy trading benefits after the transition period ended.
Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow, S&P at records
The gains were fuelled in part by stimulus measures and progress on a coronavirus vaccine.
A wet and windy start expected for the new year, says weatherman
The first week of the year is forecast to be cool and windy with periods of middling to heavy showers.