Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Happy new year! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 1.
US-China 'Phase One' trade deal to be signed Jan 15
Mr Donald Trump said he would travel to China for continued talks after the signing.
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
There are plans to fly Ms Abigail Danao Leste's daughter to Singapore within the next few days.
Singapore ushers in 2020 with heartland countdown parties, Marina Bay fireworks
Revellers thronged the bay area from as early as 3pm on Tuesday to catch the festivities.
How did Carlos Ghosn escape? Internet sleuths, media speculate over how bailed ex-Nissan boss fled Japan
Some are speculating that he smuggled himself out in a large musical instrument box after a Christmas band visited his residence in Tokyo.
Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year
Protesters at the harbourfront counted down chanting "Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!" as they lit up their phones in a sea of lights.
Tech trends 2020: What to look forward to this year
5G foldable phones and laptop batteries that last all day, anyone?
Haze problem seen to be less severe in Indonesia this year
Good news for Singapore.
Doorman? Think again, he's a private security officer
ST looks at some existing roles in the private security industry that break out of the mould.
Sweater weather to carry on in Singapore in January
This follows the windiest and wettest December Singapore has seen in the past 10 years.
In Pictures: New Year 2020 celebrations around the world
Happy New Year, world!