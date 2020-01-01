Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Happy new year! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 1.

US-China 'Phase One' trade deal to be signed Jan 15



A 2017 photo shows Trump (left) and Xi shaking hands during a visit by the US leader to Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Donald Trump said he would travel to China for continued talks after the signing.

Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died



CDE executive director Shamsul Kamar speaking to the deceased’s relative. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



There are plans to fly Ms Abigail Danao Leste's daughter to Singapore within the next few days.

Singapore ushers in 2020 with heartland countdown parties, Marina Bay fireworks



Drones forming the numbers “2020” with Star Island fireworks during the countdown. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Revellers thronged the bay area from as early as 3pm on Tuesday to catch the festivities.

How did Carlos Ghosn escape? Internet sleuths, media speculate over how bailed ex-Nissan boss fled Japan



Ghosn (above) released an e-mail decrying the “injustice and political persecution” of the Japanese judicial system. PHOTO: AFP



Some are speculating that he smuggled himself out in a large musical instrument box after a Christmas band visited his residence in Tokyo.

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year





Protesters chant as fireworks explode in Hong Kong along the waterfront on new year's eve in Tsim Sha Tsui. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Protesters at the harbourfront counted down chanting "Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!" as they lit up their phones in a sea of lights.

Tech trends 2020: What to look forward to this year



PHOTOS: LENOVO, TCL, REUTERS, NIKON



5G foldable phones and laptop batteries that last all day, anyone?

Haze problem seen to be less severe in Indonesia this year



Firefighters in Riau, Indonesia, extinguishing a forest fire in September last year, when a prolonged dry season saw the PM10 Pollutant Standards Index in Riau's capital of Pekanbaru surging over 700, a record high. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



Good news for Singapore.

Doorman? Think again, he's a private security officer



Mr Rosli Ahamad, a boutique security officer, has, since 2012, stood guard at various high-end jewellery stores in Orchard Road, looking like one of the "regular" sales assistants by dressing similarly to blend in. Customers feel more comfortable this way, instead of being greeted by someone in a security uniform, he says. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



ST looks at some existing roles in the private security industry that break out of the mould.

Sweater weather to carry on in Singapore in January



Expect windy conditions on Wednesday and the first days of 2020, as well as light to moderate showers on a few days this week. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



This follows the windiest and wettest December Singapore has seen in the past 10 years.

In Pictures: New Year 2020 celebrations around the world



Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year celebrations, on Jan 1, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Happy New Year, world!

