Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2024

Updated
Published
2 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

‘Add a little dragon to your family’: PM Lee urges S’poreans to have more children, and to do so earlier

“Many Chinese families consider a child born in the Year of the Dragon to be especially auspicious, the dragon being a symbol of power, strength and good fortune,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.

READ MORE HERE

New rules for bicycles, other novel mobility devices to kick in from March 1

These include restrictions on the size and weight of novel cycling devices.

READ MORE HERE

Dragon mural put up at Tampines North HDB block for CNY removed

The couple, who requested anonymity, said they wanted to brighten the mood in the neighbourhood.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Beijing empties out as migrants head home for first ‘real’ CNY after Covid-19 pandemic

The number of trips over China's annual CNY travel rush in 2024 is expected to hit a record 9 billion.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t treat cheongsams as merely CNY costumes

Can the Chinese ethnic wear be worn beyond festive and formal occasions, just like the kebaya, sari and baju kurung, asks Chin Soo Fang.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Should you join a talent development scheme?

This is what you can do to find out if a programme is worth joining.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Malaysia ties: When family ties speak louder than politics

The politics may differ, but for many Singaporeans, Malaysia spells family and natural beauty, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Rain shamans and doppelgangers: Fun facts about Indonesia’s elections

About 205 million people will head to the polls on Feb 14.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Theatre Company walks back name change after theatre community protests

STC will announce its new name by August 2024, it said in an official statement.

READ MORE HERE

Bling on a budget: These jewellery entrepreneurs want to make diamonds accessible to all

Eclat by Oui's Ethel Neo and Rinn's Rebecca Eu also happen to have famous fathers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top