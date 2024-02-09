Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Add a little dragon to your family’: PM Lee urges S’poreans to have more children, and to do so earlier
“Many Chinese families consider a child born in the Year of the Dragon to be especially auspicious, the dragon being a symbol of power, strength and good fortune,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.
New rules for bicycles, other novel mobility devices to kick in from March 1
Dragon mural put up at Tampines North HDB block for CNY removed
The couple, who requested anonymity, said they wanted to brighten the mood in the neighbourhood.
Beijing empties out as migrants head home for first ‘real’ CNY after Covid-19 pandemic
The number of trips over China's annual CNY travel rush in 2024 is expected to hit a record 9 billion.
Don’t treat cheongsams as merely CNY costumes
Can the Chinese ethnic wear be worn beyond festive and formal occasions, just like the kebaya, sari and baju kurung, asks Chin Soo Fang.
askST Jobs: Should you join a talent development scheme?
Singapore-Malaysia ties: When family ties speak louder than politics
The politics may differ, but for many Singaporeans, Malaysia spells family and natural beauty, says Chua Mui Hoong.