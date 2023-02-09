Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Updated
Published
5 min ago

S'poreans will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own: PM Lee

His comments come after Parliament debated two motions on the affordability and accessibility of HDB flats for 12 hours over two days.

READ MORE HERE

GST hike and tax moves were needed to fund growing needs: MOF

Rising healthcare costs are expected to drive up government spending in the years ahead.

READ MORE HERE

MOF’s medium-term projections indicate need to avoid longer-term fiscal time bomb

MOF’s latest paper is the starkest proof that additional revenue sources such as the GST hike are a must-have, not just good to have, says deputy news editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with quake relief effort as death toll surpasses 12,000

Many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped.

READ MORE HERE

‘Almost all of my relatives have passed away’: Turks in S’pore mourn loved ones

"We said prayers and hugged each other until it was over," said a Singaporean in Turkey when the quake hit.

READ MORE HERE

Microsoft Azure outage: CPF, EZ-Link services back up but some websites still inaccessible

The outage of Microsoft’s Azure cloud service comes one day after its Outlook e-mail service experienced an outage.

READ MORE HERE

Closure of JCube ice rink challenging for S’pore athletes, but plans for new facility in the works

The Singapore Ice Skating Association said it is hopeful that the new facility can be used for both training and competitions.

READ MORE HERE

Australia’s steady march to an Asian destiny

Its changing racial mix will weigh on future national strategy and external policy, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

ST Life Theatre Awards: The Fourth Trimester wins Production Of The Year

Teater Ekamatra’s Bangsawan Gemala Malam was the biggest winner in three categories.

READ MORE HERE

Have an unopened first-gen iPhone? It could fetch up to $67,000

The phone, which was released in 2007, is still in its original packaging.

READ MORE HERE

