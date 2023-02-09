Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'poreans will not have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own: PM Lee
His comments come after Parliament debated two motions on the affordability and accessibility of HDB flats for 12 hours over two days.
GST hike and tax moves were needed to fund growing needs: MOF
Rising healthcare costs are expected to drive up government spending in the years ahead.
MOF’s medium-term projections indicate need to avoid longer-term fiscal time bomb
MOF’s latest paper is the starkest proof that additional revenue sources such as the GST hike are a must-have, not just good to have, says deputy news editor Grace Ho.
Turkish leader acknowledges problems with quake relief effort as death toll surpasses 12,000
Many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped.
‘Almost all of my relatives have passed away’: Turks in S’pore mourn loved ones
"We said prayers and hugged each other until it was over," said a Singaporean in Turkey when the quake hit.
Microsoft Azure outage: CPF, EZ-Link services back up but some websites still inaccessible
The outage of Microsoft’s Azure cloud service comes one day after its Outlook e-mail service experienced an outage.
Closure of JCube ice rink challenging for S’pore athletes, but plans for new facility in the works
The Singapore Ice Skating Association said it is hopeful that the new facility can be used for both training and competitions.
Australia’s steady march to an Asian destiny
Its changing racial mix will weigh on future national strategy and external policy, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.