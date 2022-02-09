Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Updated
Published
28 sec ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 9.

Children aged 5 to 11 have highest Covid-19 infection rate here

Those aged 12 to 19 have the next highest infection rate, at about 55 per 100,000.

READ MORE HERE

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen recovering from Covid-19

Dr Ng said he had anticipated he would get the virus given how contagious the Omicron variant has been.

READ MORE HERE

Number of new local Covid-19 cases rises to 12,791 in S'pore; 1,194 patients hospitalised

This is the fourth day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

READ MORE HERE

Shell Bukom heist: One mastermind admits to siphoning $128m of gas oil

Juandi Pungot, 45, pleaded guilty to 20 charges of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating gas oil from Shell.

READ MORE HERE

Kremlin denies Putin pledged no new moves near Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron defends his mission as having prevented a further deterioration of the crisis.

READ MORE HERE

$16m prize for annual Toto Hongbao draw on Feb 11 possibly biggest in history

The draw will be conducted at 9.30pm on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

No work for more than 6 months: Who are S'pore's long-term unemployed?

Observers say many of the chronic long-term unemployed are residents facing a mismatch between skills and jobs.

READ MORE HERE

MAS penalty unlikely to derail DBS growth: Analysts

MAS imposed the requirement on Monday after the widespread outage of its digital banking services last November.

READ MORE HERE

Her heart stopped at 41: When high cholesterol runs in the genes

An inherited genetic condition that affects how the body manages cholesterol is treatable, especially if diagnosed early.

READ MORE HERE

Viral love: Love stories nudged forward and challenged by the pandemic

Planning a to make a deeper commitment on Valentine's Day? Look back at how some Singapore couples overcame Covid-19 challenges to grow closer.

READ MORE HERE

