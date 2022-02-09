Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 9.
Children aged 5 to 11 have highest Covid-19 infection rate here
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen recovering from Covid-19
Dr Ng said he had anticipated he would get the virus given how contagious the Omicron variant has been.
Number of new local Covid-19 cases rises to 12,791 in S'pore; 1,194 patients hospitalised
Shell Bukom heist: One mastermind admits to siphoning $128m of gas oil
Juandi Pungot, 45, pleaded guilty to 20 charges of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating gas oil from Shell.
Kremlin denies Putin pledged no new moves near Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron defends his mission as having prevented a further deterioration of the crisis.
$16m prize for annual Toto Hongbao draw on Feb 11 possibly biggest in history
No work for more than 6 months: Who are S'pore's long-term unemployed?
Observers say many of the chronic long-term unemployed are residents facing a mismatch between skills and jobs.
MAS penalty unlikely to derail DBS growth: Analysts
MAS imposed the requirement on Monday after the widespread outage of its digital banking services last November.
Her heart stopped at 41: When high cholesterol runs in the genes
An inherited genetic condition that affects how the body manages cholesterol is treatable, especially if diagnosed early.
Viral love: Love stories nudged forward and challenged by the pandemic
Planning a to make a deeper commitment on Valentine's Day? Look back at how some Singapore couples overcame Covid-19 challenges to grow closer.
