Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2021

Myanmar regime edges closer to crackdown

Myanmar's military chief is, however, trying to project himself as more a statesman and less a dictator.

Pilot scheme for quarantine-free business travel to S'pore delayed: Sources

The first travellers under the segregated travel lane were supposed to be allowed into Singapore from the second half of last month.

Top 5% of students in any JC or MI to be eligible for NUS Law test and interview shortlist

To be eligible, they must also select law as their first choice in their applications to NUS.

US Senate gears for Trump impeachment trial, but he's likely to survive

The trial will again shine a light on America's deep divisions and also raise questions over the future of the Republican Party.

Engineer who had received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among community cases in S'pore

The other case is a bus driver who transports individuals placed on SHN from Changi Airport to dedicated facilities.

Woman who reportedly travelled despite positive Covid-19 test had recovered before flight: Sats

The woman, who travelled to India, was issued a Fit to Fly Health Certificate after being assessed by a doctor in Singapore.

MOH files police report against private ambulance operator for alleged misrepresentation

This follows feedback that search engine results for ambulances from at least 6 hospitals lead to Singapore Emergency Ambulance Services' contact number.

Sheng Siong bumper bonus not the norm, say analysts

Analysts contacted have not come across other employers paying out bonuses as generous as Sheng Siong's.

Tesla all set for relaunch in Singapore

Observers estimate its cars could be priced from $145,000 - or less than a petrol-driven Toyota Camry.

Small travel players hanging on, launching domestic products

As global travel looks unlikely to resume any time soon, companies are forced to take a longer view.

