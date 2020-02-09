Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 9.
Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Among the new cases are a taxi driver and a private-hire car driver. There is a possible new cluster comprising five cases, linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 805 with 81 new deaths in China's Hubei province
In its daily update, Hubei’s health commission also confirmed another 2,147 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.
Death toll hits 21 from Thai shooting after security officers raid mall to stop soldier on ramp
The shooting spree began on Saturday when the soldier opened fire at a house before moving to an army base and then the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Coronavirus: Fighting a psychological battle
With spread of the virus, the battle has to be on both the medical and psychological fronts. We must shift our mindsets to avoid paranoia and prejudice, says opinion editor Chua Mui Hoong.
We have been waiting anxiously, says wife of S'porean in Wuhan as second evacuation flight takes off
The returning Singaporeans and their family members are expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday morning.
Coronavirus: Singapore doing it right with measures, says expert who led WHO's fight against Sars
Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said this may make things inconvenient for people, but "you have to put precautionary measures in until you understand what the potential of this outbreak is".
It Changed My Life: From building bungalows to building a start-up
George Lim looks like your average friendly uncle, togged out in a well-worn cotton shirt, comfortable chinos and loafers.
Love against the odds
Couples in a spot of romantic trouble may brighten up when they remember this: The course of true love never did run smooth.
Last CNY at Geylang enclave as leases run out for residents
Come year end, the 60-year leases on all 191 houses on the street will expire, marking the first time in Singapore that residential properties will be returned to the State.
I was sick of swimming so slow, I was sick of feeling like a slob, confesses Joseph Schooling
Singapore's only Olympic champion admitted to The Sunday Times last week that he had fallen out of love with swimming after his historic feat in Brazil.