Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’poreans are both beneficiaries and stewards of the reserves: PM Lee
He says it is important to resist pressures to use the reserves, and to unlock them only when really necessary.
Opposition MPs debate reserves accumulation and use: 6 key issues and the Govt’s response
Several opposition MPs, including Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, as well as Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, raised issues about the past reserves.
Research to look at surge in youth mental health issues; causes could include social media use
Singapore is linking up with researchers around the world to understand the root causes, said DPM Wong.
More than 500 employees bid farewell to former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw at bank
Several UOB staff said they would remember Mr Wee not just as a sharp businessman, but also as a supportive boss who made time and effort to know his employees.
Why some women are shunning marriage and giving motherhood a miss
Despite strides in gender equality, the burden of raising children still falls disproportionately on women, says Amelia Teng.
Ditch your cards and switch to the app, says HK’s Octopus amid digitalisation push
The company’s digitalisation push comes as it seeks to maintain its dominance amid intensifying competition in the city’s payment systems market.
Jostling for foreign investments: The era of easy money is over
Muscular industrial policy, coupled with new global tax rules potentially redistributing spoils to advanced nations, spells troubled waters for Singapore, says Lin Suling.
Lucky Dragons: What kind of ‘dragons’ are Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Henry Thia, Jeffrey Xu and Chen Yixin?
Five local and Singapore-based stars born in the Year of the Dragon talk about the zodiac animal traits they embody.
Netanyahu calls Hamas ceasefire proposal ‘delusional’ but Blinken sees scope for progress
The proposal would have seen the release of all hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.
The pain and pleasure of selling used things on Carousell
Reselling a second-hand item can be a chore, but prolonging its lifespan gives a sense of achievement, says the writer.