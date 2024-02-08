Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8, 2024

Updated
Published
4 min ago

S’poreans are both beneficiaries and stewards of the reserves: PM Lee

He says it is important to resist pressures to use the reserves, and to unlock them only when really necessary.

READ MORE HERE

Opposition MPs debate reserves accumulation and use: 6 key issues and the Govt’s response

Several opposition MPs, including Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, as well as Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, raised issues about the past reserves.

READ MORE HERE

Research to look at surge in youth mental health issues; causes could include social media use

Singapore is linking up with researchers around the world to understand the root causes, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More than 500 employees bid farewell to former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw at bank

Several UOB staff said they would remember Mr Wee not just as a sharp businessman, but also as a supportive boss who made time and effort to know his employees.

READ MORE HERE

Why some women are shunning marriage and giving motherhood a miss

Despite strides in gender equality, the burden of raising children still falls disproportionately on women, says Amelia Teng.

READ MORE HERE

Ditch your cards and switch to the app, says HK’s Octopus amid digitalisation push

The company’s digitalisation push comes as it seeks to maintain its dominance amid intensifying competition in the city’s payment systems market.

READ MORE HERE

Jostling for foreign investments: The era of easy money is over

Muscular industrial policy, coupled with new global tax rules potentially redistributing spoils to advanced nations, spells troubled waters for Singapore, says Lin Suling.

READ MORE HERE

Lucky Dragons: What kind of ‘dragons’ are Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Henry Thia, Jeffrey Xu and Chen Yixin?

Five local and Singapore-based stars born in the Year of the Dragon talk about the zodiac animal traits they embody. 

READ MORE HERE

Netanyahu calls Hamas ceasefire proposal ‘delusional’ but Blinken sees scope for progress

The proposal would have seen the release of all hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

The pain and pleasure of selling used things on Carousell

Reselling a second-hand item can be a chore, but prolonging its lifespan gives a sense of achievement, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

