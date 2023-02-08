Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Updated
Published
44 min ago

HDB to ramp up BTO projects, with 150 to be built at same time by 2025, up from 100 now

Responding to several MPs on why HDB did not build more flats at a faster clip, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said HDB is already “building aggressively and at large scale”.

PSP’s housing scheme raids reserves and benefits some at expense of everyone else: Indranee

It will also exacerbate the very issues of housing affordability and accessibility that the PSP said it would solve, she added.

Pritam says Govt has not adequately acknowledged people’s anxieties on housing

In response, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said that the Government was in no way suggesting that its housing policy is perfect.

Get newsletters curated for you

Raeesah Khan saga: Police probe into conduct of WP’s Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap ongoing

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam gave this update in a written parliamentary reply.

Syrian newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

She was still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in Monday’s massive quake.

Goodbye JCube: 5 things you should know about the mall

It has the first and only Olympic-size ice skating rink in Singapore.

How does love look like in S’pore?

The Straits Times picture desk explores the beautiful and quirky moments of love through street photography.

Lessons from the Adani debacle

There are many red flags that investors need to watch, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Covid-19 data and tracking – after so long, still useful to monitor?

Knowing which indicators to look out for is an essential strategy, given that keeping Singapore open is vital, says the writer.

Sentosa fort dating back to 1870s to open for rare public tours to mark Singapore’s fall in WWII

Participants will have special access to a restricted site that they should not visit on their own.

